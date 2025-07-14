US singer Doja Cat performed her hit song Woman at the FIFA Club World Cup halftime show

The star managed to slay her choreography, while giving stellar vocals, leaving many fans mesmerised

Reactions from social media users were very positive, with some wanting her performance to be longer

Doja Cat stunned at the FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show. Image: Arnold Jerocki/Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

US singer Doja Cat stuns during FIFA halftime show

Oh, Doja still has it! Multi-award-winning American singer Doja Cat stunned everyone with her memorable performance at the FIFA Club World Cup halftime show.

The star, who is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini's estranged daughter, performed her 2021 hit song, Woman, from her album Planet Her.

Dressed in a purple and red mini dress with white underpants, knee-length socks and matching heels, Doja reprised her quirky era and gave soccer lovers a show.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

X page @PopCrave posted the clip from the performance with the caption, "Doja Cat stuns performing 'Woman' at the FIFA World Cup."

This is just a taste of what the star will give for her SA fans as she is headlining Hey Neighbour festival.

Watch the X video below:

Fans gush over Doja Cat

Social media users were stunned by Doja Cat's stage presence, saying she still has that fire. Other people might have strong criticism against the singer's performance; however, the general reaction from fans was positive.

@TebogoRamokgadi said:

"She’s very good."

@ladidaix exclaimed:

"Yes Maam! Looks unreal wow."

@hard_tingz advised:

"She should be using this moment to launch a new era."

@marBr04644288 questioned:

"Why did no one know this was happening?"

@Amerie said:

"She looks so good. She’s baaaaaack."

@vlad_Invests exclaimed:

"Doja slaying as always, no surprises there!"

@mizuchishiya gushed:

"Doja performing woman at the men’s soccer halftime show is absolutely incredible."

@Zandy said:

"I’m so proud of her. The Super Bowl next."

@Asmrmoma asked:

"She normally eats. Did she just choose this song because it has a slight afor vibe? What happened?"

Is Doja still performing in SA?

The Kiss Me hitmaker was set to headline the Hey Neighbour Music Festival in August 2025. However, that was before the much-anticipated show got moved.

On Thursday, 3 July 2025, Hey Neighbour announced that they have postponed the event to December 2025.

"Organisers have made the strategic decision to reschedule the festival in order to ensure its continued success and sustainability," the statement reads.

Concerned fans wonder if the lineup would remain the same, as some artists might not be available on the proposed date.

Doja Cat is booked to perform at Hey Neighbour. Image: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

The organisers left legions of festival goers in limbo as they stated that they would be in talks with the initial artists they had booked for the show.

"We are in active discussions with the initially booked talent to confirm their availability for the new December dates."

They also hinted at more acts being added to the lineup.

Elaine's inclusion at Hey Neighbour angers fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Elaine's inclusion in the Hey Neighbour festival has sparked mixed reactions.

Users shared differing opinions, with some questioning her relevance and others defending her talent and career journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News