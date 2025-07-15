Sources have confirmed that Sho Madjozi is expecting, officially ending months of fan speculation

Sho Madjozi recently held a baby shower, with a leaked photo being shared on Instagram on Sunday, 13 July 2025

The confirmation that Sho Madjozi is pregnant comes months after she made a major career announcement

A heavily pregnant Sho Madjozi held a baby shower. Image: Frazer Harrison, Robin L Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Popular South African musician Sho Madjozi is pregnant. Three years ago, netizens wrongly assumed that she was expecting after she went on a social media hiatus, but this time it's the real deal.

Sho Madjozi stunned fans when she announced her intention to quit music after the release of her third album, sometime this year. While several of her fans wondered what her next career move would look like, it is now clear following the latest revelation.

Is Sho Madjozi pregnant?

According to a report by BuzzLifeNews, the Limpopo-born musician held a baby shower over the weekend ahead of the birth of her child. On Sunday, 13 July 2025, entertainment and celebrity gossip blogger sa_gossiplab shared a picture from Sho Madjozi’s baby shower on Instagram. The post was captioned:

“South African songstress and style icon Sho Madjozi is officially entering her mommy era! The multi-talented star recently celebrated her pregnancy with a stunning baby shower surrounded by close friends and family. While gossip mates have been speculating for weeks, the baby shower confirmed it all.”

The picture shows a banner with the heavily pregnant musician, born Maya Wegerif, flaunting her belly in a Tsonga Xibelani skirt. The banner reads, ‘Welcome to Maya’s Baby Shower’.

See the picture below:

Sources who spoke to BuzzLifeNews confirmed that Sho Madjozi is now showing. The sources told the publication that the Ndirine musician is planning to announce her pregnancy on social media sometime this week.

Fans react to Sho Madjozi's pregnancy

In the comments under sa_gossiplab’s Instagram post, netizens filled the section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

Here are some of the reactions:

nomur1818 gushed:

“She's gorgeous, that baby is going to be super, super cute. Congratulations to her❤️😍”

__ohhfikza__ remarked:

“Wow, that's why she's scarce lately. Congrats to her.”

melodymothiba joked:

“Ngwana o lohiwa ka hairpiece tse shinang when she turns a month old 😂. Congratulations and hope it’s a girl so she can feel the pain of her daughter crying for a pink hairpiece 😂😂😂😂ka December.”

kenny_m71 asked:

“Why are they giving births left, right and centre, but no ring? What are your parents saying😭”

casey_piscesbackup said:

“Huh🙂Oh my God, congrats🔥🔥”

Sources confirmed Sho Madjozi's pregnancy. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Sho Madjozi reveals her plans

Sho Madjozi will not completely leave the entertainment industry following the release of her third and final album.

Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi revealed what she will be doing when she officially steps away from music.

Apart from raising her child, Sho Madjozi will venture into the world of documentary-making. In an interview with SA Hip Hop Magazine, the award-winning musician revealed that she has secured funds for her first project.

