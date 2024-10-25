Sho Madjozi released her first song in years, a Chichewa track titled Kadigong , showcasing her linguistic skills

Madjozi explained the song's lyrics in a video reposted by blogger Musa Khawula, who noted her effort to clarify the meaning for fans

Despite her breakdown, fans were divided, with some appreciating her creativity and others criticising the song’s quality

Sho Madjozi recently released her first song after taking a break for a few years. The star flexed her linguistic abilities with a Chichewa song titled Kadigong.

Sho Madjozi breaks down her new song

South Africans have been vibing to Sho Madjozi's new song, but very few know the meaning of the lyrics. The John Cena Hitmaker shared a video explaining the lyrics of her latest hit.

The clip was reposted on X by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Khawula explained that the BET Award winner was explaining the meaning of her song. He captioned the post:

"Sho Madjozi breaks down the lyrics of her new single 'Kadigong'."

Fans not feeling Sho Madjozi's new song

Social media users said the song was not good, even after the rapper explained the lyrics. Others praised her creativity.

@FootballStage_1 said:

"She must retire. Nothing left there."

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"Does anybody buy her music vele?"

@Akani2008 said:

"I think she needs to focus on poetry and not music. I love Sho Madjozi ♥️"

@black_lovero added:

"All that and I still don't know what Kadigong means."

@Saltiesunmasked wrote:

"I hate what Tyla did to this girl 🧱🧱😬"

@DarvenLebyana said:

"Does this girl still exist? Her career went with John Cena."

@IrisJulianne commented:

"I like the beat 💃🕺 don't listen to her music but the beat is bangin'"

Sho Madjozi releases music video for new song Kadigong

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that singer and performer Sho Madjozi has just released a new single. Fans are in for a treat as she delivered the visuals to accompany the song.

Sho Madjozi's new song, Kadigong, features artists such as Gemini Major, Ntando Yamahlubi, Tee Jay and Exclusive Drumz. Madjozi announced that the music video was shot in the streets of Malawi, and the energy is telling.

