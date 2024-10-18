Kabza De Small released a new Amapiano song, Wishi Wishi , featuring DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep, Scotts Maphuma, and Young Stunna

Social media posts highlighted the star-studded lineup of artists featured in the trending song

Social media reactions to the song were mixed, with some calling it a banger while others found it below-standard

Kabza De Small has dropped another banger featuring some of the top stars in Mzansi. The Amapiano star featured DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep, Scotts Maphuma, and others in the song.

Kabza De Small has released a new song 'Wishi Wishi’ Featuring DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna and other stars. Image: @kabelomotha, @djmaphorisa and @youngstunna_rsa

Kabza De Small releases new song

The wait for new music from Mzansi's favourite Amapiano star is finally over. Kabza recently had the streets jumping with joy following the release of his star-studded song Wishi Wishi.

The news about the hitmaker's new song was shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who shared that the song features industry heavyweights, including DJ Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Virgo Deep, and Scotts Maphuma. The post read:

"Kabza De Small, Vigro Deep and DJ Maphorisa feature Scotts Maphuma and Young Stunna to deliver 'Wishi Wishi'."

Mzansi responds to Kabza's new song

Social media users shared lukewarm comments about the song. Some said Wishi Wishi was a banger, while others felt there was nothing special about the song.

@khandizwe_chris said:

"Ziyakhala Keh Manje 🔥🔥🔥💪🏾"

@Legend_Sqwai commented:

"Plus it's Friday 🔥🔥🔥"

@Patrick61593939 wrote:

"Lord Phori is cooking."

@Akani2008 added:

"Below the standard 🚮"

@RuyBust commented:

"It’s a banger. In fact, it’s song of the year already. In clubs, it’s a killer hit song all DJs play."

@mmopa_n wrote:

"🐞the magic has died down."

@princesssfab commented:

"Sounds loud."

