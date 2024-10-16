South African Amapiano singer Babalwa M has a new song loading, and she gave fans a first look on Instagram Live

In the song, Babalwa M sings "hamba Juba", alluding to her telling Momo to leave her alone

Mzansi's social media peeps are convinced that the song is about her relationship with the music producer

Babalwa M's upcoming song seemingly addresses her break-up with Kelvin Momo. Image: @babalwa_m, @kelvinmomo

Social media is a mess following rumours of Kelvin Momo's break-up with singer Babalwa M. Now, the Amapiano vocalist has added fuel to the fire by teasing a new break-up song.

Did Babalwa and Kelvin break up?

Uhambe Wrongo hitmaker Kelvin Momo became a hot topic after controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture with a new woman. The celeb blogger alleged that Kelvin had soft launched his new girlfriend, leaving netizens to worry about the state of his relationship with Babalwa M.

The news left many people devastated, and they demanded answers from the supposed couple.

Is Babalwa M addressing break up with Kelvin?

Babalwa M has a new song she teased on Instagram Live shortly after the gossip spread.

In the song, AmaLobolo hitmaker Babalwa M sings "hamba Juba", alluding to her failed relationship with Kelvin Momo.

@Designflows21 shared the video with the caption:

"Babalwa M unreleaased song saying “hamba juba” 👀 is she saying Kelvin Momo can go 😳"

Mzansi says Babalwa looks sad

Social media peeps are convinced that the song is about her relationship with Kelvin Momo. Many people are saying she looks sad.

@MbaliNomcebo15 joked:

"Athi ubuye🙄 so she is gonna wait for the streets to finish him."

@lelo_kgoale observed:

"She looks sad."

@MbaliNdlalane shared:

"This would have been a banger if it had ft.Kelvin Momo."

@Ndoniyamanzi_b said:

"It's like she wants to cry 😭"

@ManimoDj advised:

"Eish, who’s going to produce for her now? She must join Kabza n Phori for instant hits."

