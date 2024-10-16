News just in that Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M have reportedly called it quits

The details of their break up left fans shattered as many had hope in the young couple's romance

Mzansi is reeling from the news, with many now running with claims that Kelvin found a new Momos

Kelvin Momo has allegedly moved on after breaking up with Babalwa M. Image: Babalwa M

Word on the street is that the once-loved it couple, Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M, have broken up!

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M allegedly break up

One of Mzansi's favourite celebrity couples, Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M, have reportedly reached the final chapter of their love story.

The pair collaborated on several songs together, the latest being on Kelvin's latest album, Sewe, and fans were convinced they had the recipe to maintain a celebrity romance, but alas.

According to a post by gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, Kelvin has already moved on and is dating a woman named Manasseh Kali. The pair were pictured in a cosy photo that left many fans shattered:

"Kelvin Momo introduces his new girlfriend, Manasseh Kali."

Mzansi reacts to Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M break up

Netizens are shocked beyond words and can't believe their favourite couple is no more. Meanwhile, others joked about Babalwa having thrown hints in their song, Amalobolo, that were never caught:

itsBigSexy_ joked:

"One studio session with South African rappers, and he starts moving like them with the African Latinas. I blame A-Reece."

Boo_Z_ was shattered:

"So no more Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo bangers? This is genuinely a state emergency which needs intervention."

_ShaunKeyz didn't believe it:

"Wasn’t Babalwa M mixing his alcohol last week? I won’t believe this until they confirm it."

hlovo_ was upset:

"He’s annoying me. He and Babalwa made magic, man; I hope this woman can sing."

Ketso28 joked:

"Not even Jesus moved on this quickly to replace Judas."

Dr_Shiyaklenga suspected:

"She has been there the whole time."

