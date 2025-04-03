Kaizer Chiefs are said to be interested in signing a Premier Soccer League star in the summer to bolster their squad

The Glamour Boys are ready to make a substantial offer for the player's club in order to convince them in selling the South African defender

The Soweto giants' former youth player Lungelo Bhengu who currently plays for Cape Town Spurs is also a potential transfer target for Nasreddine Nabi

Nasreddine Nabi is working earnestly on adding new players to the Kaizer Chiefs squad before the start of next season.

The Tunisian gaffer was active in the transfer market last summer and in winter, signing ten players for the Soweto giants.

In the summer, Bongani Sam, Gaston Sirino, Rushwin Dortley, Bradley Cross, Inacio Miguel, Fiarce Ntwari and Njabulo Blom all joined the Glamour Boys, with Thabo Cele, Tashreeq Morris, and Glody Lilepo joining the club in the January transfer window.

The addition of new quality players in both transfer windows helped the Glamour Boys positively at the start of the season, but they lost their spark as the season progressed.

Nabi wants Mabuya at Kaizer Chiefs

One of the major problems for Amakhosi this season is the defensive department despite signing five new players in that same department, they still struggle to keep clean sheets and keep their opponents at bay.

According to a report by Afrik-Foot, Kaizer Chiefs are said to be interested in signing another defender to strengthen the right side of the defence.

Nabi's side is reportedly interested in signing Lwandile Mabuya from Premier Soccer League rivals Richards Bay in the summer.

Mabuya has been one of the standout players for the Natal Rich Boyz this season despite their struggles in the Betway Premiership, and Nabi feels he's the type of player he can trust on the right side of defence.

According to SNL24, Kaizer Chiefs are preparing an R10 million offer to Richards Bay for the South African right back as they believe it can convince the club to sell the player to them in the summer.

“They’ve been exploring various right-back options and are reportedly leaning towards Lwandile Mabuya. It’s understood that they are preparing an offer of R10 million to present to Richards Bay. The club is highly valuing Mabuya and intends to make an offer substantial enough to persuade Richards Bay to part with him. This would be a competitive bid, especially considering the amount they’ve previously spent on other players,” reported SNL24.

Kaizer Chiefs have some options in that same position but none of them have stamped their feet on making the position his own.

“At the moment, they have Dillan Solomons, Frosler, and Zitha Macheke Kwinika as potential options for the right-back spot, but none have really secured the role as the first choice. As a result, the club plans to release some of them. They’re also considering promoting Under-20 international Sfiso Timba and bringing back former youth player Lungelo Bhengu from Cape Town Spurs. With Mabuya as their primary target, the club is already planning for their right-back situation next season,” they added.

