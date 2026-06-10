Activist Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba has publicly praised KZN Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, following renewed attention on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

In a post on X, Ndabandaba described Mkhwanazi as divinely guided and claimed that those opposing him were, in his view, “criminals,” sparking online debate

His comments come amid ongoing scrutiny linked to the Madlanga Commission, which has surfaced serious allegations, including EFF leader Julius Malema

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General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (left) and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba (right). Images: @MDNNews/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Anti-illegal activity activist Nkosikhona “Phakelumthakathi” Ndabandaba has publicly praised KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, following renewed attention on documents linked to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Ndabandaba took to his X account today, 10 June 2026, to express strong support for Mkhwanazi, describing him as a divinely guided figure within KwaZulu-Natal law enforcement.

What did he say?

Phakelumthakathi praised Mkhwanazi, almost elevating him to a saviour-like figure, particularly in KZN.

“God showed love to KwaZulu through this man, Mkhwanazi,” he wrote.

He further claimed that recent developments were exposing individuals who “claim to be innocent” but are allegedly linked to criminal networks, remarks widely interpreted as referencing political figures, including EFF leader Julius Malema, amid ongoing allegations of links to embattled former Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan.

The activist went further, stating that opposition to the provincial police commissioner amounts to criminal behaviour in his view.

“I said it before: anyone who opposes Mkhwanazi is a criminal,” he posted.

View Phakelumthakathi's post here:

Madlanga Commission and recent revelations

Ndabandaba’s comments come in the wake of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has reportedly surfaced documents containing serious allegations involving senior political and policing figures, including claims linked to Feroz Khan and EFF leader Julius Malema.

The commission was established following a whistleblowing briefing by General Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2024, during which he alleged that corruption and criminal networks had infiltrated parts of the South African Police Service (SAPS). He further raised concerns involving senior officials across policing and government structures.

Senior figures, including suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, and KZN Hawks head Major General Lesetja Senona, have all been implicated in the inquiry.

His remarks have since drawn attention for their strong tone and the political sensitivity surrounding the ongoing commission process.

Ngizwe Mchunu defends Mkhwanazi

In related news, Phakelumthakathi's close associate Ngizwe Mchunu came to the defence of General Mkhwanazi after what he felt was an attack from EFF leader Julius Malema. Speaking at the rally, Mchunu accused Malema of unnecessarily attacking Mkhwanazi and told him he is no longer welcome in KKZN because of his remarks. He further said Malema attacked Mkhwanazi unnecessarily and that Malema's comments were not just directed at Mkhwanazi, but were disrespectful to several prominent figures who are well respected in KZN.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwanazi meets with Phakelumthakathi

Briefly News also reported that Phakelumthakathi, along with Ngizwe Mchunu and Jacinta Ngobese, met with KZN Premier Thami Ntuli and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to discuss the anti-illegal protests throughout the province. The high-level meeting was held on 8 May 2026 at the Premier's office in Durban. According to information from SAPS, the meeting focused on the legality of protest action, as well as growing concerns about hijacked buildings, the issuing of business permits, and the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News