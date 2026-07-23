Security guard Bethwell Cele returned to the witness box on day four of the Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala attempted murder trial in Johannesburg

Matlala's legal representative challenged Cele's credibility, questioning why cartridges from his claimed 15 rounds were not recovered at the scene

A new witness, a security officer with details on the arrest of alleged hitman Musa Kekana, is set to testify on Friday

Bethwell Cele was accused of fibbing. Image: @Sli_Masikane

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Day four of the attempted murder trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and four co-accused concluded on Thursday, 23 July 2026, with the defence mounting a fierce challenge against a key state witness.

Security guard Bethwell Cele, an eyewitness to the shooting of businessman Joe Sibanyoni, returned to the stand for cross-examination. Matlala faces charges of ordering hits on Sibanyoni, DJ Vettis, and his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane. Thursday's proceedings focused specifically on the Sibanyoni shooting.

Defence targets Cele's credibility

According to eNCA, Matlala's legal representative subjected Cele to intensive questioning, raising doubts about the reliability of his account. Central to the cross-examination was the absence of 9mm cartridge casings at the crime scene. Cele had previously claimed he fired 15 rounds in self-defence, but the defence pointed out that no corresponding physical evidence was recovered to support that version of events. Matlala's attorney went further, formally accusing Cele of being a hostile witness and alleging that he had lied to the court. The state has not yet responded publicly to those accusations.

New witness expected Friday

When the trial resumes on Friday, a security officer is scheduled to take the stand. According to eNCA's report from outside court, the incoming witness is expected to provide testimony about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of accused number one, alleged hitman Musa Kekana.

Watch eNCA's Day 4 trial wrap from Johannesburg:

Security guard breaks down

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ongoing trial of Vusimuzi Matlala, where security guard Bethwell Cele provided a detailed and emotional account of a violent shooting incident linked to the alleged assassination attempt of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni. Cele's testimony, marked by distress as he recalled narrowly escaping death, underscores the grave circumstances surrounding the case and the ongoing implications for those involved.

Source: Briefly News