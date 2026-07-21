Security guard Bethuel Mzamo Cele took the stand as the first state witness in the trial of Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and four co-accused

Cele described the moment two gunmen stepped out of a BMW and opened fire with AK-47s, with the first bullet narrowly missing him

The guard became visibly emotional mid-testimony, prompting state advocate Elize le Roux to pause her questioning

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Security guard Bethuel Mzamo Cele (left) and Vusimuzi Matlala (right). Images: @enca/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — A security guard broke down in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday as he recounted the night he nearly died in a hail of AK-47 gunfire outside the Centurion Golf Estate.

Bethuel Mzamo Cele was the opening witness called by the state in the murder trial of Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his four co-accused. The shooting at the centre of the case is the alleged attempted assassination of taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni, which prosecutors allege Matlala orchestrated.

Cele recalls the night of the shooting

Cele was on duty in the estate's car park when a red Ferrari arrived, followed by a white Golf 7. Shortly afterwards, a white BMW cruised past slowly with its window slightly lowered, as though its occupants were scanning the area. The vehicle made a U-turn at the traffic lights, returned, and parked alongside the Ferrari and the Golf.

Then two male people alighted from that motor vehicle. When they alighted, they drew out their AK-47s.

"Then they saw that I spotted them, and then I was missed by the first bullet."

Cele said he dragged his colleague behind a tree as the gunmen redirected their fire at the Golf, shattering its window. His colleague then reminded him that he was the one armed, and Cele drew his firearm and fired five rounds from a standing position before dropping to the ground and continuing to shoot from a prone position.

As the chaos unfolded, one of the gunmen shouted "die, you dog" while firing at the occupants of the parked vehicle. Cele simultaneously called back a fleeing occupant who had headed toward the open road where there was no cover, while others scattered in different directions.

View video here:

Witness overcomes emotion on the stand

Nearly four years after the incident, Cele told the court the memory remains vivid.

"If I am thinking about that incident, it is like it happened yesterday," he said.

At the height of his account, Cele became visibly distressed and state advocate Elize le Roux paused her questioning.

Judge Cassim Moosa gave Cele time to compose himself. The guard drank water before continuing his testimony.

NPA reportedly strikes deal with Vusimuzi Matlala

Briefly News reported that according to various news reports, there is an indication that a deal has been struck for Matlala to plead guilty and turn State witness. Matlala made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on 24 June 2026, where the matter was postponed to 25 June 2026 at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Matlala’s case was also separated from the rest of the group, fuelling speculation that he reached a deal with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The NPA also confirmed that it held talks with Matlala's legal team, but did not disclose what those talks entailed or whether a deal had been reached.

Source: Briefly News