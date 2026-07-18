A man went viral after a heated confrontation with a Fidelity Security guard at a BMW dealership left the guard visibly humiliated

The BMW driver posted a public apology video but spent much of it explaining his side of the story rather than taking full responsibility

South Africans online were divided, with many questioning whether the apology was genuine

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A South African man issued a public apology on 17 July 2026. Footage of him verbally abusing a security guard at a BMW dealership spread widely online.

A BMW driver apologised to a security guard after humiliating him. Image: Frontline News SA / TikTok / De Saviour TV / Facebook

Source: UGC

The apology video, on TikTok, showed the man speaking directly to camera from a residential street. A photo of the Fidelity Security guard in his dark green uniform appears throughout the clip, identifying the man at the centre of the original incident.

In his statement, reshared by Frontline News SA, the BMW driver acknowledged using vulgar language during the altercation but maintained that the security guard had been disrespectful first. He described himself as a humble person who rarely responds to provocation, and was careful to clarify that the dispute never became physical. His apology focused specifically on his choice of words rather than the confrontation itself. Watch the video below:

Class divide hits a nerve

The incident struck a chord with many South Africans who recognised the power dynamics at play between a customer at a premium car dealership and a guard simply doing his job. Security officers routinely ask visitors to identify themselves and state their purpose, a standard part of access control procedures at most commercial premises. Viewers were largely unconvinced by the apology.

@keam_o asked:

"Is this even an apology?"

@Mepho questioned:

"Are you apologising or explaining, man?]"

@kona said:

"We saw the video, he didn't disrespect you, he was only doing his job."

@Mrs Masupe shared her own experience:

"I'm always signing in at the security at the entrance at my workplace, mind you I'm CIO of the company kodwa nut I'm always asked where I'm going, you were just wrong, brother."

@Tshepyso felt a proper apology required more:

"A real man would drive back to BMW together with his cameraman and make a video apologising to that gentleman who was disrespected for doing his job, that's what I would do as a millionaire or multimillionaire rather."

Other Briefly News stories about public outrage

A Nigerian man who gained notoriety for mocking Zulu culture while riding in a luxurious Maybach, leading to his arrest in Parklands, Cape Town.

Makro's recent controversy involving a black baby doll that was described as "ugly" and marketed as a stress relief toy led to a swift public apology from the retailer.

A Durban beachgoer apologised to sand artist Sabelo after a viral video of her attacking him went public amid national outrage.

Source: Briefly News