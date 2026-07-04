A Durban beachgoer apologised to sand artist Sabelo after a video of her verbally attacking him went viral

The public slammed the beachgoer for the hurtful words she hurled at Sabelo and for allegedly destroying his artwork

The beachgoer met with Sabelo to personally resolve the issue, and the meeting turned a negative viral moment into a display of accountability

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Following intense national anger, a Durban beachgoer on 30 June 2026. The beachgoer offered a formal apology for her behaviour. A video showed the young woman swearing at Sabelo after allegedly destroying his sand display. The incident on a Durban beach went viral and sparked immediate calls for accountability. The public quickly rallied behind the artist.

A woman in Durban had to apologise to a sand artist after destroying his work and swearing at him. Image: @guzumoola

Source: TikTok

A video by @guzumoola went viral across multiple social media platforms. It showed a lady shouting insults and swearing after allegedly ruining Sabelo's sand artwork. Onlookers criticised her behaviour, with her aggressive actions in stark contrast with the quiet, hard work Sabelo invested in his craft. Watch the sad moment below:

The young woman appeared in another clip with Sabelo, expressing remorse for her actions in a video by @sifiso_mthethwa_news101. She admitted that she harmed Sabelo and apologised profusely for not treating him well. Her apology came after the public placed intense pressure on the beachgoer. Watch her apology below:

South Africa slams woman's apology

The video went viral online and started a big debate. Many people did not believe the woman's apology. Many felt she only said sorry because she went viral and faced a lot of backlash. People also noticed how sad the artist looked, feeling that he was heartbroken and defeated after she destroyed his hard work. Some people wanted to help and suggested raising money to support the artist and his amazing talent. Read the comments below:

Sand art impressed South Africans, and many wanted to help the South African artist. Image: William Warby / Pexels

Source: UGC

Thulile ❤️ was upset:

"She apologised because we called her out!"

Twana🇿🇦💜 wrote:

"But she said can't be unheard, she's only apologising because of the backlash."

Andile Fuze commented:

"The pain in the guy's eyes🥺 it's so loud."

RSA KAMVAH was not impressed:

"She’s apologising because she went viral I don’t buy it."

SAPS agreed:

"She's apologising because of media backlash, she does not mean it."

Thandie was moved:

"Can we raise funds for this young man? This is talent, yaz."

Thulile said:

"The damage is already done this guy looks defeated and broken deep down 💔"

LaMkholo Sasa was on the lady's side:

"Apologising shows that she acknowledges her mistake. She will know even tomorrow that you don't just utter words."

Other Briefly News stories about public fights

A video of a fight between parents who were at a playground went viral after one of them noticed that her child was in danger.

South Africans had a lot to say about a couple's fight that was captured on online TV while they were supporting the South African national team for the FIFA World Cup.

Online users were stunned by a video of an altercation between two people in Boksburg North, and it became a viral hit on social media.

Source: Briefly News