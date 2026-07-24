A Nigerian woman has gone viral for publicly calling out Chidimma over her legal fight to remain in South Africa

The TikToker argues that Chidimma should embrace her Nigerian identity rather than take South Africans to court

Her emotional plea has divided social media users, with some backing her message and others firmly in Chidimma's corner

A Nigerian woman's heartfelt video calling on Chidimma to return home has gone viral, sparking fresh debate around the beauty queen's ongoing legal battle to stay in South Africa. Posted on 24 July 2026, the TikTok clip from user @nkocynati expressed frustration and embarrassment over Chidimma's decision to take South Africans to court after being told to leave the country.

A Nigerian shared her stance on Chidimma Adetshina fighting to be a resident in South Africa. Image: @nkocynati / TikTok / Chichi_vanessa

Source: UGC

The woman acknowledged that Nigeria is not without its difficulties, but argued that no country is perfect. She also pointed to the support Chidimma received from Nigerians when she competed in a South African beauty pageant, suggesting that her home country had already proven it would embrace her.

The TikToker even drew on her own personal circumstances, noting that she herself was preparing to relocate and understood that starting over is never easy. Still, she maintained that going through a court battle was unnecessary. "Please, my sister, come back home. You don't really need to be going through that. She closed with a confident prediction about Nigeria's future:

"Nigeria will be great again, and people will beg to be Nigerian citizens."

Watch the video that sparked the debate below

Chidimma Adetshina sparks divide

The video drew a wave of reactions from both sides.

Meanwhilemma_theo offered some context:

"She stays in Cape Town, one of the big cities in South Africa; maybe she feels like Nigeria is not up to standards for her."

user36438553253 said:

"That's a good spirit 👏 be proud of who you are in your country! Pray for your country 🙏🏻."

User mokolobil offered a simple but pointed counterargument:

"There's peace in South Africa."

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Source: Briefly News