How much do you know about Fayza Lamari, Mbappé's mother?

Fayza Lamari is an Algerian French sports agent and former professional handball player. She is better known as the mother of Kylian Mbappé, the award-winning French international player currently affiliated with Paris Saint-German. Did she have a role in her son's success?

Even though Fayza Lamari became famous after her son gained global fame, she has her achievements as a professional handball player. She played for the French national team in the 1990s and 2000s.

Fayza Lamari's profile summary and bio

Full name Fayza Lamari Mbappé Gender Female Age 48 years (as of 2022) Year of birth 1974 Place of birth France Nationality French, Algerian Religion Islam Sexual orientation Straight Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Wilfred Mbappé Children Jires Kembo Ekoko, Kylian Mbappé and Ethan Mbappé Net worth $1 million Famous for Kylian Mbappé's mother Instagram fayzalamari.fyz

When was Fayza Lamari born?

She was born in 1974 in the Republic of France. So, as of 2022, Fayza Lamari's age is 48 years.

Fayza Lamari's nationality

According to reports, Fayza's family relocated to the Republic of France when she was still young. Even though her maiden family has Algerian roots, she is a French national.

Fayza Lamari's religion

Sources reveal Lamari is an Islam, while her husband is a Christian. Her famous son Kylian reportedly follows the Christian religion as well.

Occupation

Fayza was sporty and played handball during her teenage years. She played for the Algerian team and allegedly represented the French youth handball team at international levels and As Bondy, the French Division 1 handball team in the 1990s and 2000s. Fayza Lamari works as Kylian Mbappé's representative and agent. She is in charge of his finances, career and decision-making.

Who are Mbappé's parents?

Fayza Lamari is married to Wilfred Mbappé, a sports enthusiast, agent and coach born in Cameroun but raised in France. Wilfred holds dual citizenship and is best known as Kylian Mbappé's father. He was once a footballer, although his career did not take him that far. Instead, he focused on searching for and developing talent and served as the AS Bondy head coach.

Fayza Lamari's children

Fayza Lamari is a mother to three grown-up children who are professional football players. Two of her children are from her marriage to Wilfred, and one is adopted. Here is a breakdown of their lives and where they are:

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé, the acclaimed and award-winning French international footballer, is Fayza's eldest son. He was born on 20th December 1998, and at 24 years, Mbappé is considered one of the best and highest-paid football players globally. His most recent award was the Golden Boot Award for the just-concluded FIFA World Cup 2022.

What is the net worth of Kylian Mbappé?

Kylian Mbappé's net worth as of December 2022 is $50 million. When he was 19, he made $25 million from his salary and brand endorsements. His annual pre-tax earnings are estimated at $53 million from his salary and $10 million from endorsements.

Is Ethan Mbappé related to Mbappé?

Ethan Mbappé is the superstar's younger brother and Fayza's second son. He was born on 29th December 2006, and like the rest of his brothers, he is also a footballer. He is currently signed to the Academy wing of League One's top side, PSG.

Jires Kembo Ekko

Jires is Fayza Lamari's foster son, and she adopted him months into her marriage to Winfred. Jires Kembo was born on 8th January 1988 in Kinshasa, Congo and relocated to France when he was 6, and he lived in Bondy with his uncle before his adoption. Jires also hails from a talented family, and his biological father played for the Congo national team in the 1974 FIFA World Cup. Ekoko was affiliated with the youth international team for France, although he retired in 2019.

Fayza Lamari's net worth

According to sources, Fayza's worth is approximately $1 million. She is a successful sports agent representing her famous son.

Fayza Lamari is soaking in Kylian Mbappé's glory, thanks to his flourishing football career. She played a significant role in his stardom, and his wins have put her on the global map. As his agent, she is instrumental in his career milestones.

