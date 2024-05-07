Clinton Larsen, the coach of Magesi FC, has thanked the club's management for not interfering in team matters during the season

The coach, who saved Magesi from relegation last season, secured PSL promotion for the club with two games left

Local football fans took to social media to congratulate Larsen, who previously coached Lamonteville Golden Arrows, Chippa United and Polokwane City

Clinton Larsen, Magesi FC coach, says the club's management does not interfere with team matters. Image: Magesi Football Club

Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen thanked the club's leadership for allowing him to coach in the way he wanted to, after earning promotion to the PSL.

The Limpopo side secured their PSL status after beating Milford FC 3-1 on Sunday, 5 May 2024, and Larsen quickly thanked his bosses.

Clinton Larsen praises Magesi FC's management

Watch Magesi celebrate their promotion to the PSL in the video below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Larsen said he has a good relationship with the club's management and has praised their influence, unlike fans of Kaizer Chiefs who have blasted their club owners.

Larsen said:

"I must be the envy of a lot of coaches because in the 15 months I've been at the club, there's never been a single day of interference. And that cannot be said for many teams in the NFD and even in the PSL."

Football fans wish Magesi luck

Local football fans took to social media to congratulate Magesi and showed their happiness to see Larsen back in the PSL.

Lubabalo Maphitshi wants Larsen to stay:

"Let's hope he is here to stay rather than doing like Cape Town Spurs."

Ndivhuwo Wa Muafrica praised Larsen:

"Larsen is one of the best coaches SA has ever produced."

Lekompo La Bolobedu Bolobathaba welcomed Larsen back:

“Welcome back coach.”

Nceba Seso Maki wants the best for the club:

"All the best."

Clinton Gertze wants Magesi to improve their squad:

"Please buy quality players."

