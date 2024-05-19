DJ Zinhle became a trending topic after sharing her opinions about unemployment in South Africa

The business owner said she thought a lot of people in the country were unemployable, and it angered netizens

DJ Zinhle took to social media once again and set the record straight about what she truly meant in her Radio 7002 interview

DJ Zinhle was on Radio 702, where she discussed unemployment. A snippet of her interview went viral after she said that a lot of people lack skills.

A snippet of DJ Zinhle's Radio 702 interview made rounds on social media. DJ Zinhle responded after many people took it the wrong way.

DJ Zinhle explains stance on unemployment

In a series of tweets on X, DJ Zinhle clarified that she never meant that the youth cannot be employed due to laziness. Instead, she wanted to highlight that a majority of people do not have access to education so that they can get the right qualifications/ training. Read her tweets below:

Sizwe Dhlomo and more defend DJ Zinhle

While most felt they needed to take Dj Zinhle to task, some came to her defence. Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo came to her aid and said that she was actually uplifting the youth in her Radio 702 interview.

@soso_spayi advised Zinhle:

"Don't explain yourself. Twitter people will hear what they want to hear until you leave the app."

@TendaiLuwo agreed with Zinhle:

"As an employer, I completely get you, and I hate that your words have been twisted. Hopefully, more people get the larger point, and we will start working towards a solution. Onwards and upwards with your ventures."

@SaneleMkhwana18 commented:

"Says a person who has never had to compete in the job market. Now, she is peeing on our heads and tell us our stupid and useless we are. No wonder AKA left her."

@SothoDudu wrote:

"Just shut up. Your contradictory statements are insulting. We're not dense. The real problem is people like you refusing to hire our youth as you admitted earlier because you don’t want to spend on training. According to you they should already have the skills. Preach to yourself."

@ManBarker said:

"You insulted the youth which are predominantly most of your fans, you lack awareness skill when you open your mouth."

@boipelomoraka_ added:

"I literally see nothing wrong here. we are under skilled because of lack of opportunity. Hai ngeke guys, it is true."

