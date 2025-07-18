Former Rhythm City actress and DJ, Mapula Mafole, turned a year older on Friday, 18 July 2025

She celebrated her special day with an emotional message, reflecting on how life has been difficult for her

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with supportive messages and birthday wishes

Mapula Mafole marked her 35th birthday with an emotional message. Image: mapulamafole

Former Rhythm City actress Mapula Mafole left South Africans in their feels after celebrating her 35th birthday. The talented DJ wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about how life has been in the last two years.

In 2023, Mapula Mafole announced the untimely passing of her father in October of that year. She shared a throwback selfie of the two of them on her social media platforms and opened up on how she was hurting.

Mapula Mafole celebrates birthday with emotional message

On Friday, 18 July 2025, Mapula Mafole took to her Instagram account after turning 35 years old. She shared a selfie of herself without makeup, smiling from ear to ear, but her caption was a far cry from her picture. In the caption, Mapula reflected on her life following the passing of her father.

She candidly shared that life has been tough, but despite that, Mapula chooses to believe in God. The actress concluded her birthday message with a Bible verse about strength and courage. The post was captioned:

“18.07 🎂 Thank you, God, for another year. The past two years have been brutal 😅 but I will trust you… Joshua 1:9 ‘Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.’”

See the birthday post below:

Netizens celebrate Mapula Mafole's 35th birthday

In the comments section, fans and celebrities shared celebratory messages and birthday well-wishes. Others urged Mapula Mafole to stay strong and keep going.

Here are some of the comments:

didintle_khunou gushed:

“Happy birthday, my beautiful friend ❤️😍 May you be blessed with many blessings in this new year around the sun. Have a day as lovely as you are.”

tiisetso_thoka joked:

“A happy 21st birthday to you, Maps, you’re growing younger every day. Wishing you many more years of happiness. 🎂🍻”

iamnozuko said:

“Happy birthday, my friend, I love you so much 😍😍😍”

22lopsthoughthealer urged:

“Hang in there! It gets better. Happy birthday!”

jack_ketana shared:

“Happy birthday Mapula, and hope you're okay man 😢😢”

23four23 encouraged:

“Happy strong birthday! 🫂 Never give up and always have faith that God will see you through any challenge. Cheers to a happier year for you.”

Mapula Mafole celebrated her 35th birthday. Image: mapulamafole

Mapula Mafole encourages Mzansi to perserve

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mapula Mafole spread some positivity.

Mapula urged South Africans to persevere at a time when Rhythm City was canned. The actress showed great character as she encouraged South Africans despite losing her job after eTV cancelled Rhythm City.

"If you give up, it is guaranteed to never happen. If you keep trying, you might achieve your dreams. You have to keep hope alive," she wrote on Twitter.

