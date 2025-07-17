South Africans were inspired by a lady who experienced extreme poverty to owning a multimillion rand home in Cape Town

The woman explained what she did for a living and her advice for those who want to better their lives

Her video went viral on TikTok and motivated thousands of people who dug a bit deeper into her personal life

A famous TikTokker, Black Savage, known for his street interviews, managed to speak to a successful woman on Monday

SA was motivated by a woman who recently bought a R12.5 million residential house in Cape Town after experiencing extreme poverty.

Source: Getty Images

The pair met in the streets of Cape Town, and Savage got to hear a bit of the lady’s journey to wealth. Priscellah Molemele explained that she grew up with nothing and often uses her hard childhood to motivate her daily.

Molemele also shared that her family keeps her going. The businesswoman recently bought a R12.5 million residential house in Cape Town, making it her most expensive purchase this year.

Woman buys residential house worth R12.5 million

Priscellah Molemele shared a bit of her journey to success with a famous TikTokker in Cape Town, Black Savage. She highlighted that she experienced extreme poverty growing up, which fuels her to strive for more success in her adulthood.

The lady does business in the tourism sector and has a travel agency and a hotel. Molemele attributes her wealth and success to hard work and God’s grace.

The businesswoman always knew she would make it out of poverty one day, as she never let her background determine her future. Molemele remembered how many people doubted her vision, but she made a name for herself in the end.

Savage also pointed out the lady’s gorgeous diamond ring, valued at around R25K. Molemele urged dreamers to keep pushing until they get the life of their dreams.

Watch TikTok video below:

Social media users wowed by successful businesswoman

The lady inspired thousands of people online who said:

SA was inspired by a woman who shared her success journey online.

Source: Getty Images

@Boooh commented:

“See? I love this one. Focused girl! She can buy a R12 million house and still rock Luella so beautifully.”

@Immersive Images Inc.shared:

“As soon as she said, ‘Residential house’, I just knew her money was long.”

@🇿🇦 ♥️Nonie highlighted:

“Guys, this is how you'll be targeted. SA is a crime zone.”

@Khumalo 🇿🇦wondered:

“Guys, what is hard work? Because I've been working hard, but it's hard, maybe my hard work is wrong.”

@Vanessa Soetmelk pointed out:

“The type of woman I aspire to be.”

@Doterra Oil Advocate-Trish🇧🇼commented:

“She’s from Botswana, they are very humble together with her husband! Well done, mama.”

@clement morolong was pleased:

“It is great to see people in my sector (tourism) doing great.”

@ath_rie said:

“What an inspiration.”

