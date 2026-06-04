The death of 19-year-old Mossel Bay teenager Nhlamulo Sambo has reignited public debate after a viral video showed him speaking fluent Xhosa

Police say investigations indicate Sambo was killed during an alleged break-in, dismissing claims that the incident was xenophobia-related

Social media remains divided, with some users questioning the family’s narrative while others call for restraint as the investigation continues

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A viral clip of murdered Mossel Bay teen Nhalmulo Sambo is raising eyebrows. Images: FG Trade/ Getty Images and @TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - The conversation surrounding the death of 19-year-old Mossel Bay teenager Nhlamulo Sambo continues to dominate social media, after netizens circulated video footage of him speaking fluent Xhosa, reigniting debate over earlier claims made by his family.

The incident, which occurred on 31 May 2026 in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, has already been at the centre of intense public scrutiny following statements by Nhlamulo’s mother and family that he was killed because he was a Tsonga-speaking boy allegedly mistaken for a foreign national during a period of unrest in the area.

Police have since revealed that their investigations indicate that Sambo was killed by a shack owner after allegedly breaking into the shack, dismissing claims that the incident was motivated by xenophobia.

Video of Sambo sparks backlash

The emergence of a video showing Nhlamulo speaking fluent Xhosa has triggered a wave of backlash on social media, with many users questioning the accuracy of the family’s earlier narrative. Some netizens have accused the family of spreading misinformation, while others have called for restraint until the legal process is concluded.

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In a follow-up video that has also circulated online, Nhlamulo’s mother appeared to acknowledge that her son may have been involved in theft. Still, she maintained that he was killed because of his Tsonga identity, while his 15-year-old accomplice allegedly survived the encounter.

Following the release of the viral footage, social media has been sharply divided.

See the video here:

Social media weighs in

Some online users have since called for accountability, accusing the family of contributing to heightened xenophobic tensions during a volatile period in the town.

@zolaka7 said:

"He grew up in Mossel Bay; there is no way he couldn't speak Xhosa. The mom must speak the truth."

@Mhlengi78 wrote:

"I lost interest in this story when they said he was killed because he couldn't speak isiZulu. That narrative was cooked somewhere."

@GamsahabnidaL stated:

"This mother honestly, what exactly is she getting for all these lies?"

Others, however, continue to support the family’s account.

@mandlabafo said:

"A foreigner can still be killed even if he speaks all South African languages. It's not about the languages he can speak; it's about his ethnicity or tribe."

@Slickertl commented:

"Being able to speak a language does not mean everyone will accept you as one of theirs. Many spoke Afrikaans and still got killed."

The informal settlement in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay where Nhlamulo Sambo was killed. Image: @MrCow_man/X

Source: Twitter

Articles on Sambo's death and murder case

Briefly News reported that the killing of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay has ignited a fierce debate on social media, with conflicting accounts emerging about the circumstances surrounding his death.

reported that the killing of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay has ignited a fierce debate on social media, with conflicting accounts emerging about the circumstances surrounding his death. The Western Cape police clarified the circumstances surrounding the death of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay on Sunday. Police said Sambo was fatally stabbed after he was allegedly caught stealing from a shack, where the owner attacked him.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old teenager in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, as police continue investigating the fatal stabbing. Police made the breakthrough on Tuesday evening following what they described as a swift and focused investigation into the murder:

Source: Briefly News