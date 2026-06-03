Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay

The arrest follows a swift investigation after Sambo’s body was discovered in the New Rest informal settlement in the early hours of Sunday morning

Authorities say preliminary findings suggest Sambo and a 15-year-old companion were allegedly involved in an attempted burglary at the time of the fatal stabbing

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A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Nhamulo Sambo. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/X and Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old teenager in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, as police continue investigating the fatal stabbing.

Police made the breakthrough on Tuesday evening following what they described as a swift and focused investigation into the murder of Nhlamulo Sambo, whose body was found in the early hours of Sunday, 31 May in the New Rest informal settlement.

Police nab shack owner

According to IOL, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said detectives worked through key leads that quickly led to the arrest.

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“Investigations into the murder of a 19-year-old in KwaNonqaba on Sunday morning have yielded results with the arrest of a 23-year-old man,” she said.

Police were called to the scene around 3am, where Sambo was found with a stab wound and declared dead by paramedics.

Western Cape police said preliminary findings suggest Sambo and a 15-year-old companion may have been involved in an alleged attempted burglary when they were confronted by a shack owner, who allegedly chased and stabbed Sambo.

The 23-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court once formally charged, while investigations continue.

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Articles on Nhlamulo Sambo's fatal stabbing

A heartbroken Limpopo mother was pleading for financial help after her 19-year-old son, Nhlamulo Sambo, was fatally stabbed during xenophobic unrest in Mossel Bay, alleging her son was targeted after being mistaken for a foreigner.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile said preliminary investigations indicated that 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo was allegedly involved in a shack burglary at the time of his fatal stabbing.

Nhlamulo Sambo's family is demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into his death after making claims that he was murdered because he spoke Tsonga. The family said he was found sleeping at a friend’s place when a mob arrived during a march and stabbed him multiple times.

Migrants displaced by the recent violence in Mossel Bay say they have lost everything after unrest linked to allegations of illegal immigration left homes destroyed and families fleeing for safety.

The killing of Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay ignited a fierce debate on social media, with conflicting accounts emerging about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The KwaNaqaba informal settlement in Mossel Bay where Nhlamulo Sambo was killed. Image:@MrCow_man/x

Source: Twitter

Musician criticised for using Sambo's death to spark division

Previously, Briefly News reported that Limpopo singer Makhadzi sparked a wave of backlash after claiming a Venda man was attacked for not knowing how to speak IsiZulu in Gauteng. She wrote a lengthy post, which she later deleted, asking if her people would be under attack as the 30 June planned marches take place. After getting called out for allegedly inciting tribalistic wars, Makhadzi tried to back her claims by using the death of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay.

Source: Briefly News