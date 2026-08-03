The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court ruled on Brown Mogotsi's application to have witness names and addresses disclosed

The alleged political fixer has previously been accused of intimidating witnesses and even trying to bribe the Investigating Officer

Mogotsi is appearing in court over the November 2025 attempt on his life, with police accusing him of staging the shooting

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court ordered that witness details would be withheld from Brown Mogotsi's legal team. Image: News24/7 Update

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

JOHANNESBURG — The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court dismissed Brown Mogotsi's appeal to compel the State to disclose the names and addresses of its witnesses during a pre-trial hearing held on 3 August 2026.

Mogotsi, who has been denied bail on three separate occasions, appeared in court as proceedings moved into the pre-trial phase. He was arrested in connection with an alleged staged assassination attempt on his own life in November 2025.

His defence had sought disclosure of witness identities, but the magistrate ruled firmly against the request, citing the need to protect those individuals from potential harm. Mogotsi has previously been accused of attempting to intimidate a State witness. He is also accused ot attempting to bribe the Investigating Officer.

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Magistrate flags risk to witness lives

Speaking about the defence’s appeal, the presiding officer warned that revealing witness identities in matters of this nature carries life-threatening consequences.

"There are cases where a person's names and addresses have been revealed, and the next day we see on the news, and we hear that those persons have been eliminated by way of death, being killed," the magistrate stated.

The court noted that while the defence is entitled to the substance of what witnesses will testify about, their personal details would remain protected. Outstanding witness statements to be handed over

While the application for names and addresses was dismissed, the court issued a separate order requiring the State to furnish the defence with any outstanding witness statements. The defence indicated it had requested ten statements in total, and based on correspondence received, believed four remained outstanding.

The magistrate clarified that the order only applied to statements already in the State's possession.

The case has now been postponed to 20 August 2026.

State witnesses say Mogotsi shot his own car

Briefly News highlighted facts about the ongoing court case involving Mogotsi, who is facing serious charges after allegedly staging his own assassination attempt.

Witnesses allege that Mogotsi fired shots at his own vehicle, raising questions about his motives and the legal implications of his actions.

Source: Briefly News