Brown Mogotsi appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 22 June 2026, for a new bail application

The State brought forward new allegations against the political fixer, noting his conduct towards a State witness while he was in prison

The North West businessman is accused of staging an assassination attempt and then falsely reporting it to the police

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Brown Mogotsi is accused of intimidating and attempting to coerce a State witness. Image: @InsideOutNewsza

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Brown Mogotsi has found himself in more hot water as he continues his fight for freedom.

The political fixer appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 22 June 2026, as his legal team applied for bail with new evidence.

The political fixer was originally denied bail on 4 June 2026 after the magistrate found that he had failed to provide accurate addresses, suggesting he could evade trial. Mogotsi's legal team stated that they would challenge that decision before indicating that they had fresh facts to present for a new bail application.

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Mogotsi accused of intimidating witnesses

During the North West businessman’s latest appearance in court, the State alleged that Mogotsi and his wife had attempted to intimidate Thandiwe Senokwane into changing her statement. Senokwane is the State witness who submitted an affidavit confirming that Mogotsi did not live at the address he claimed he did.

The court was led through the Investigating Officer’s (IO) affidavit, which detailed how Senokwane was approached by Mogotsi’s wife and also received a telephone call from him.

The IO recalled that on Monday, 8 June 2026, he received a call from Senokwane, who informed him that she had been visited by Dorothy Lekhoaba (Mogotsi’s wife). Mogotsi’s wife allegedly told her to provide another statement, saying that the house number was the same as Lekhoaba’s house number.

“She informed me that she feels intimidated as this was now the third time being visited by Lekhoaba, who wanted to coerce her to give a false statement,” the IO recalled.

Brown Mogotsi's wife also allegedly approached the State witness. Image: @InsideOutNewsza

Source: Twitter

The IO then noted that four days later, he received another call from Senokwane, who informed him that she had been visited by Lekhoaba again. Senokwane also told him that on 5 June 2026, while Lekhoaba was at her house, Mogotsi phoned his wife and wanted to speak to Senokwane. The IO said that this pointed to the fact that Mogotsi could interfere with witnesses.

“I am now of the view that the applicant can and will interfere with State witnesses indirectly and directly. Even to communicate with State witnesses from prison, to threaten and coerce State witnesses to supply false statements.”

Mogotsi has denied the claims made against him.

Mogotsi continues to fight for freedom following his arrest in May 2026. The businessman was arrested on 15 May 2026, and faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm in a public/municipal area.

The charges stem from a shooting in Vosloorus in November 2025, in which Mogotsi claimed that he was the victim of an attempted assassination. The State alleged that Mogotsi staged the shooting and then falsely reported it to the police.

What you need to know about the shooting

Mogotsi's vehicle was deemed to be unroadworthy

Briefly News reported that police were collecting and analysing evidence obtained from Mogotsi's vehicle.

The roadworthiness of Mogotsi's red Chevrolet sedan had been questioned, especially the condition of the tyres.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the unroadworthiness of the vehicle and speculate whether it was Mogotsi's.

Source: Briefly News