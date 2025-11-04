Brown Mogotsi survived an alleged attempt on his life in Vosloorus on Monday night, 3 October 2025.

The South African Police Service has recovered the bullet-riddled vehicle that the businessman was travelling in

Video footage has since surfaced showing the extent of the damage to the vehicle following the shooting

Video footage has surfaced of Brown Mogotsi's vehicle following an alleged attempt on his life. Image: Naomi Kobbie/ @InsideOutNews_.

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Videos of Brown Mogotsi’s bullet-riddled vehicle have since surfaced following an alleged attempt on his life in Vosloorus.

The North West businessman was travelling in the area on Monday night, 3 November 2025, when his vehicle reportedly came under fire. Police responded to the scene of the crime, where they found the Chevrolet with over eight bullet holes. Mogotsi survived the shooting.

Video footage shows the extent of the damage

Following the recovery of the vehicle by SAPS, video footage surfaced showing the extent of the damage suffered. The video showed that one gunshot pierced the windscreen, while both the driver’s side and passenger side windows were also broken as a result of the shooting.

Glass littered the inside of the vehicle from the smashed windows. There were also several bullet holes found on the driver’s side of the vehicle, and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the front seat where the passenger would sit.

The person recording the video also remarked that there were no signs of blood. Mogotsi initially claimed that he noticed he was being followed by a white bakkie when the occupants opened fire on his vehicle.

He has yet to open a case at the Vosloorus Police Station, despite indicating that he would by 8 am on Tuesday, 04 November 2025.

Source: Briefly News