POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO— South Africans suggested alternative transportation after the Seshego Polokwane Taxi Association announced an increase in taxi fare on 18 May 2026, following a rise in fuel prices.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Commuters between Seshego and Polokwane will pay more as fees have increased. Image: Clay10

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the association’s chairperson, Takalani Nemahungani, said that the fare between Polokwane and Seshego increased to R20 from R15. He said that the association tried to avoid increasing the fares, but the rising fuel prices have left them with no options. The National Taxi Alliance also recently announced that taxi fares would increase after global oil prices skyrocketed due to the war in Iran, which began when the United States and Israel launched a military operation on 28 February 2026.

The South African National Taxi Association (SANTACO) said earlier in May that it was concerned about the future of the taxi industry in the wake of fuel price increases. SANTACO national spokesperson Rebecca Phala said that there was a concern that commuters would find alternative forms of transport.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook discussed other ways of travelling around because of the price increase.

Lucky Ntabane said:

“Bus is the solution.”

Rocky Andries Bopape said:

“As long as the government is not helping us with the petrol crisis, transport and food will increase.”

Dunamis Gregory said:

“Salaries must increase, too.”

Courage Sithole said:

“Time to get yourself an Uno. It won't be the same as using a taxi.”

Erans Maloba said:

“Taxi owners are expected to own choppers with such high sugar price increases. After fuel prices go down, they won't decrease the taxi fare.”

Source: Briefly News