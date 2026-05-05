GAUTENG— The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) expressed concern about the impact of the rising petrol prices on the taxi industry, as another fuel price increase looms on the horizon.

SANTACO is concerned that commuters will be discouraged by the rising fuel prices. Image: AfricaImages

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, SANTACO national spokesperson Rebecca Phala said that there was concern that the high fuel prices may compel commuters not to use taxis. This was as petrol is expected to rise by R3.27 despite the government introducing a temporary levy relief.

SANTACO shocked by latest increase

Phala said that the latest petrol increase came as a shock after the National Taxi Alliance announced that petrol prices would increase due to the fuel price increases. She said that this could result in a loss of commuters to buses, lift clubs and other modes of transport. She added that local trips have been increased by between R2 and R6, and long-distance prices have increased by between R10 and R30.

South Africans snub SANTACO’s concerns

Netizens commenting on Facebook believed that SANTAC’s fears were unfounded.

Libhongo Sibayeni said:

“They know people will use taxis anyway because buses are not available everywhere and have strict schedules.”

Ntshidikgolo Conscience said:

“People will always use taxis when they don’t have their own transport. They are just shifting the blame. They wanna blame Uber and Bolt and private users when petrol pinches all of us.”

Melusi Nzimande was sarcastic.

“Like using taxis is a choice. Many South Africans are heavily reliant on taxis. They have no choice.”

Ngumbscafe- Internet Cafe said:

“No one will run away. The alternatives are more expensive.”

Sihlangu Esihle Mthiyane said:

“I’d rather buy myself manyanyathas and walk to work.”

Source: Briefly News