SANTACO Worried About Future of Taxi Industry as Fuel Prices Increase
GAUTENG— The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) expressed concern about the impact of the rising petrol prices on the taxi industry, as another fuel price increase looms on the horizon.
According to SABC News, SANTACO national spokesperson Rebecca Phala said that there was concern that the high fuel prices may compel commuters not to use taxis. This was as petrol is expected to rise by R3.27 despite the government introducing a temporary levy relief.
SANTACO shocked by latest increase
Phala said that the latest petrol increase came as a shock after the National Taxi Alliance announced that petrol prices would increase due to the fuel price increases. She said that this could result in a loss of commuters to buses, lift clubs and other modes of transport. She added that local trips have been increased by between R2 and R6, and long-distance prices have increased by between R10 and R30.
South Africans snub SANTACO’s concerns
Netizens commenting on Facebook believed that SANTAC’s fears were unfounded.
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Libhongo Sibayeni said:
“They know people will use taxis anyway because buses are not available everywhere and have strict schedules.”
Ntshidikgolo Conscience said:
“People will always use taxis when they don’t have their own transport. They are just shifting the blame. They wanna blame Uber and Bolt and private users when petrol pinches all of us.”
Melusi Nzimande was sarcastic.
“Like using taxis is a choice. Many South Africans are heavily reliant on taxis. They have no choice.”
Ngumbscafe- Internet Cafe said:
“No one will run away. The alternatives are more expensive.”
Sihlangu Esihle Mthiyane said:
“I’d rather buy myself manyanyathas and walk to work.”
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za