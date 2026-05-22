Two women seen in a viral social media video cocking and pointing firearms at each other, have apologised

Lebogang “StockoSaMcd” Maji and Hosiame Chaane were arrested alongside their boyfriends on firearm-related charges in Tembisa

The pair remain in custody and are facing charges linked to the Firearms Control Act and the possession of a stolen car

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Lebogang Maji (23), known as “StockoSaMcd,” and Hosiame Chaane (22). Images: @RealKoenaza/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - The two women featured in the viral gun video that recently trended across social media have issued public apologies as police continue investigating the incident. The clip, which sparked widespread outrage online, showed the women cocking two firearms and pointing them at each other while laughing and posing for the camera.

Following the video's circulation, police launched a manhunt that led to the arrest of the women and their boyfriends on firearm-related charges, while officers also recovered a stolen vehicle in Tembisa linked to the ongoing investigation.

The women issued public apologies

In an official statement released after the backlash, Lebogang Maji (23), known as “StockoSaMcd,” and Hosiame Chaane (22) acknowledged the seriousness of the incident and apologised to the public.

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“We would like to sincerely apologise for the recent video and images circulating,” the statement read.

The statement further admitted that displaying what appeared to be firearms in public reflected poor judgment.

Chaane also issued a personal apology, saying she accepts responsibility for her actions and understands the public reaction to the viral clip.

“Regardless of the circumstances, my behaviour may have sent the wrong message.”

She further apologised to her loved ones and the public for the controversy caused by the incident.

“I deeply regret any discomfort, fear, or disappointment this has caused,” Chaane added.

Police confirmed that the investigations continue into the alleged illegal firearms, ammunition, and hijacked vehicle connected to the case.

See their apology posted on X:

Social media reacted to the apology

@RealManKev said:

“What appeared to be a firearm” lol girl is denying that’s a real gun."

@rawtic_leaf17 remarked:

"She has replaced Cyan when it comes to controversy."

@ZeldaBoshoff4 stated:

"I must admit, even if unlawful, it had been so long since I laughed so hard, hearing them laugh, with tipsy voices. They sure know how to have fun."

@Magoshi7 commented:

"They deserve three years behind bars."

@masandawana44 wrote:

"Three years sentence is good for them."

Six-year-old boy accidentally shoots his sister

In related news, a five-year-old girl was shot in the head by her six-year-old brother in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape. tragically, the little girl died after being rushed to the hospital. Police said cases of culpable homicide and defeating the ends of justice were opened following the death. According to reports, the incident occurred midday when the siblings were playing with the firearm at a house in Ext 31.

The viral gun video. Image: @BraStelo2002/X

Source: Twitter

Teenager accidently shoots himself and friend

Briefly News reported that a teenage boy from KwaZulu-Natal was killed by accidentally shooting himself while playing with a friend. The second boy, also a teenager, was not injured in the accidental shooting incident in the Stranger area. The firearm is said to have belonged to one of the boys' relatives.

Source: Briefly News