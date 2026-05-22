Pam Andrews has announced that she landed her first acting gig since landing in South Africa

This will be Pam's first role in six years, seeing how she last acted on Rhythm City

Mzansi has congratulated the content creator and actress on her new journey

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Pam Andrews has announced that she landed her first acting gig. Image: pamandres

Source: Instagram

South African actress Pam Andrews is on cloud nine after landing an acting role. Andrews shared the wonderful news on her Instagram page and was met with congratulatory messages from fans.

Pam Andrews lands acting role

On Instagram on Thursday, 21 May 2026, Andrews explained that this is her first role in a while, reflecting on how she walked away from acting six years ago.

After auditioning on multiple platforms, Andrews has finally found her big break and has even started shooting her scenes. However, she admitted that she felt some type of way because of insecurities, making her think that what she was doing was wrong.

"Got my first acting job since being back in SA," she captioned the video.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi congratulates Pam Andrews

Social media users congratulated Pam Andrews on landing an acting gig:

lorcia1cooper exclaimed:

"Yes, yes yes !!! Congratulations, my love."

dee_defnee said:

"Look at you, now your acting skills are coming out as you speak, throwing hands all around, bringing Gail October out."

taylisa_booysen shared:

"It’s a big deal because God answered the prayers you needed answered. That’s it, that’s all."

ktolom shared:

"Can’t wait to see you on my screen once again, Queen."

Pam Andrews has landed a gigafter leavinh ‘Rhythm City’ 6 years ago. Image: pamandrews

Source: Instagram

daniantimm congratulations:

"Congratulations to the first lady."

jollyartzz said:

"Yey, so happy for you! Even if your last role was 15 years ago, you were gonna get it, hello? Congratulations."

taylisa_booysen said:

"You have no idea how happy I am for you, mama."

thabothema

"We knew you still got it. Congratulations."

honeymoon1969 stated:

"Congratulations, Pam, looking forward to seeing you in character again."

charlene_vilakazi reacted:

"So proud of you, chommie."

ntate_nchocho reacted:

"Can't wait to see my crush back on screen."

Why Pam quit acting?

Pam decided to walk away from the entertainment industry, saying her mental health struggles were the main reason she quit.

“As you guys know, I’ve been doing content creation part-time and have been in the mindset that I will be going back to acting. But recently I’ve actually decided that I’m now going to become a full-time content creator, and I’m very excited about that,” she said.

“That’s just where my heart is right now. My heart is no longer in being an actress or being in that world,” she said. “And when you’re feeling like that, it’s very hard to find a normal job,” she added.

Pam backtracks on decision to quit acting

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pam Andrews announced her return to acting, saying she has a new agent and has started attending auditions.

The star advised hopefuls like herself, saying they just need to be consistent in auditioning..

Source: Briefly News