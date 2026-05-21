Gqom singer Babes Wodumo showed off her "white" friends in a hilarious interview clip that has gone viral on X

The Wololo singer had tongues wagging with her video clip, where she spoke with the men

Mzansi is here for the singer's comeback, especially her last video clip, where she said Beyoncé and Tyla are on her level

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Babes Wodumo interviewed her white friends in a hilarious clip. Image: Babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

South African Gqom singer Babes Wodumo was spotted in a hilarious viral clip, showing off her white friends. In the clip, taken at a recent event, Babes introduced the two men, but it was her behaviour that had tongues wagging.

Babes shows off two male friends

The Wololo hitmaker was interviewed at the S'ya Kuzwa Fest, where she performed her old and new hit songs.

In the viral clip, she showed off her entourage, which included two white males. "As you can see, I am rolling with white people. Here are my two friends," she said before proceeding to interview them about their experience at the media briefing.

They responded by saying they enjoyed the good vibes but did not expect there to be a lot of people.

"You heard for yourself, the white person's word is final. We cannot disagree with it," she jokingly stated.

X user @thattonmv shared the video on 19 May 2026.

In the same event, Babes was asked about which two artists she wished to collaborate with and why. The star boldly stated Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Tyla because the two ladies are stubborn just like her.

"Beyoncé is just like me; she is stubborn. Tyla as well. I don't think the rest can defeat me. I am the top dog, from dancing to singing. So, none of these people can defeat me."

Babes Wodumo introduced her white friends. Image: Babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Babes' video

X users laughed at Babes' comedic interview. Below are some of the reactions:

@fraudfemme shared:

"Lmaoooo aye man this country of theirs must have something in the water."

@TallOne_ said:

"You can tell that she spent a lot of time with Mampintsha, that’s why she is like this."

@_DJMosh laughed:

"Can you come to the cameras!"

@Khumalothando19 reacted:

"Lol, it's so typical of Babes, and we love her like this, please."

@nomy_mashego laughed:

"She’s so random man, I love her so much."

@_therealshokii satted:

"Now I see why her and Mampintsha vibed."

Babes gets real about finding love

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo was asked by a fan live on-air if she had found a new man because she deserves happiness. Taken aback by the question, Babes laughed and said she was single at the time. "For now, nothing has happened because I am more focused on work."

Babes then continued by saying that the one man she found broke her heart by posting another lady on social media.

"The person I found just posted another woman on social media. So that was when I saw that the umjolo (relationships) are not my thing. I am fine with my Sponge. God will give me a second husband."

Source: Briefly News