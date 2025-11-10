South African Gqom singer Babes Wodumo shared a throwback video of her during the early years of her career

The Durban singer released her highly anticipated album on Friday, 3 October 2025, after a long hiatus

In her message, Babes thanked her fans for their unwavering support throughout her career, and especially when she lost her husband

Babes Wodumo gave her fans their much-deserved flowers for holding her down. Image: Babeswodumo

South African award-winning Gqom superstar Babes Wodumo had her fans' hearts oumping custard when she penned a sweet message dedicated to them.

Her message was centred around faith and resilience during troubling times. She also highlighted the importance of having a strong support system. Her message came after the success of her latest album, Ekhoneni.

Babes Wodumo gives fans praise

After the release of her long-awaited album, Ekhoneni, on 3 October 2025, Babes Wodumo was filled with immense gratitude when it reached a whopping 500,000 streams.

On Instagram on Monday, 10 November, a little over a month after its release, Babes posted a video of her dancing with her sister, Nondumiso Simelane. It was her caption that brought tears to people's eyes.

"Looking back, God indeed never fails. The journey of loss was the most painful part of my life, but I stood still and waited on the Lord's guidance. I took a leap of faith and came back stronger than before," the star said.

"I must admit that it was never easy, but God had my back and was always available to wipe my tears. EKHONENI has over 500k streams, the whole album is even more, and it's not me, it's you guys, never giving up on me and reminding me it's now the time," she continued.

He also shared a backstory about the song she was singing in the video, saying it was her paternal grandmother's favourite song. She also posted throwback videos with her husband Mampintsha.

"God gave me umthwalo cause he knew kungenzeka. I sang this song with tears rolling down my face; it was my grandmother's (umaka baba) favourite song before prayer. All glory be to the most high God. Ngenhliziyo yami yonke somandla (With all my heart, God.) I want to say THANK YOU. And to all my fans, I love and appreciate you."

Mzansi comforted Babes Wodumo, and they had this to say:

mbalenhle__m said:

"We love you."

leendorh02 shared:

"Rooting for you always, mama ka sponge."

camilla_lihle stated:

"God has been faithful. I am proud of you, mama."

apeshn praised:

"We pray for you so much @babes_wodumo, may Light shine on you and your talent forever."

nthabie_mofokeng2 gushed:

"I was a fan since grade 8, 2016, still I am still rooting for you @babes_wodumo. I hope to see you one day."

