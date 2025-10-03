Global site navigation

Babes Wodumo’s New Album Has Fans Thrilled: “She’s Definitely Reclaiming Her Throne”
Music

Babes Wodumo’s New Album Has Fans Thrilled: “She’s Definitely Reclaiming Her Throne”

by  Mbali Tebele
3 min read
  • South African Gqom queen Babes Wodumo recently dropped her new album
  • The star excitedly announced on her social media page and also posted a promo clip of the album
  • Many fans couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Netizens reacted to Babes Wodumo's new album
Babes Wodumo dropped a new album. Image: @babes_wodumo
Source: Instagram

The buzz just got real for Gqom fans as their queen, Babes Wodumo, is back to reclaim her throne as the leading lady of the genre with her new exciting music.

Recently, the mother of one excitedly announced that she would be releasing a new album on Friday, 3 October 2025, on her Instagram page, and on Thursday, 2 October 2025, she posted a heartwarming promo video of her new project.

She captioned the first post:

"I'm excited to announce my album release on the 3rd(This Friday). I added a few songs @mampintsha_shimora left me with, can't wait for everyone to hear it, yep! Im still the Queen of Gqom, my album is called MABHESHINGO 😎Link will be posted Thursday."

See the post below:

An online user @AyndaMthimkhulu also posted the promo video of the star's new album on their X (formerly Twitter) page.

Watch the clip below:

Babes Wodumo's new album excites her fans

Shortly after, it was announced that the Gqom queen had dropped a new album on social media, her fans couldn't help but feel excited about it as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AyndaMthimkhulu said:

"I’m rooting for her so much."

@Leo_thelonewolf wrote:

"Oh she's not playing this time. Imma give her those streams."

@ColeMccoySA commented:

"I’m seated and ready, the Queen of Gqom is back."

@TheGyal_ responded:

"I’m just gonna support our girl. Let’s give her those streams."

@BoityBanks replied:

"Bathong, she’s definitely reclaiming her throne, I'm so happy for her!"

@Mzansi_Sounds mentioned:

"If this promo video is anything to go by, I think we have a smash in our hands. But I patiently waited for "wena wodumo" 😭 RIP Mpintsho. Rock on, Babes Wodumo."
Babes Wodumo released new music
Netizens got excited about Babes Wodumo's new album. Image: @babes_wodumo
Source: Instagram

Other celebs who dropped new albums in 2025

Babes Wodumo explains why she drinks

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo shared why she drinks alcohol in an episode of her reality TV series Wena Wodumo.

During the episode, Babes confessed to her church pastor that she drank alcohol and was unapologetic about it. Although she said she rarely drank outside her home, her revelation caused division on the internet.

Authors:
Mbali Tebele avatar

Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za

