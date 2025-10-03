South African Gqom queen Babes Wodumo recently dropped her new album

The star excitedly announced on her social media page and also posted a promo clip of the album

Many fans couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Babes Wodumo dropped a new album. Image: @babes_wodumo

The buzz just got real for Gqom fans as their queen, Babes Wodumo, is back to reclaim her throne as the leading lady of the genre with her new exciting music.

Recently, the mother of one excitedly announced that she would be releasing a new album on Friday, 3 October 2025, on her Instagram page, and on Thursday, 2 October 2025, she posted a heartwarming promo video of her new project.

She captioned the first post:

"I'm excited to announce my album release on the 3rd(This Friday). I added a few songs @mampintsha_shimora left me with, can't wait for everyone to hear it, yep! Im still the Queen of Gqom, my album is called MABHESHINGO 😎Link will be posted Thursday."

See the post below:

An online user @AyndaMthimkhulu also posted the promo video of the star's new album on their X (formerly Twitter) page.

Watch the clip below:

Babes Wodumo's new album excites her fans

Shortly after, it was announced that the Gqom queen had dropped a new album on social media, her fans couldn't help but feel excited about it as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AyndaMthimkhulu said:

"I’m rooting for her so much."

@Leo_thelonewolf wrote:

"Oh she's not playing this time. Imma give her those streams."

@ColeMccoySA commented:

"I’m seated and ready, the Queen of Gqom is back."

@TheGyal_ responded:

"I’m just gonna support our girl. Let’s give her those streams."

@BoityBanks replied:

"Bathong, she’s definitely reclaiming her throne, I'm so happy for her!"

@Mzansi_Sounds mentioned:

"If this promo video is anything to go by, I think we have a smash in our hands. But I patiently waited for "wena wodumo" 😭 RIP Mpintsho. Rock on, Babes Wodumo."

Netizens got excited about Babes Wodumo's new album. Image: @babes_wodumo

