Kelvin Momo continues to break and set new personal and industry milestones with his new full-length release

Kelvin Momo's new album, Thato Ya Modimo, achieved a new national record on Spotify just over a week after its release

Fans on social media are praising the new release and predicting that it will set and break more milestones

Amapiano DJ and producer Kelvin Momo keeps on winning. Fresh off a memorable Red Bull Symphonic performance, the Uhambe Wrongo hitmaker has set a new record with his latest album.

Kelvin Momo sets new SA Spotify record

Kelvin Momo recently became one of three musicians to reach one million Spotify streams in South Africa after two days with his new album, Thato Ya Modimo. The 29-track album, released on the run-up to the Red Bull Symphonic concert, continues to break records and make South African music history.

On Tuesday, 10 June 2025, social media user @2022AFRICA shared that Kelvin Momo set a new South African Spotify record with his new album. The social media user disclosed that Thato Ya Modimo became the fastest album in South African Spotify history to exceed nine million streams 11 days after its release. The post was captioned:

“’THATO YA MODIMO’ by @kelvinMomo_ has officially surpassed 9 million streams on SA🇿🇦 Spotify. It becomes the fastest album in SA Spotify history to do this (11 days).”

Fans react as Kelvin Momo sets new SA music record

Reacting to the update, netizens predicted that Kelvin Momo’s new album would set and break records on Spotify. Others simply crowned Kelvin Momo the greatest to ever do it.

Here are the reactions:

@Gift_Chucky predicted:

“At this point, it's going to break the record for every millionth mark, and I get why. It's too good🙂‍↕️”

@GuguMalwanee said:

“GOAT🥹”

Kelvin Momo lauded for spotlighting new talent

Meanwhile, Kelvin Momo earned a thumbs up from Mzansi for the stellar list of featured artists on his new album, Thato Ya Modimo.

The award-winning producer brought in the talents of upcoming vocalists on his new album. Momo also shed light on less popular musicians who have been on the scene for a while.

Some vocalists who have been trending since the album dropped include Jinger Stone, Nvcho, Mzizi, and Makhanj. Stixx and Baby S.O.N. are some of the best talents to have been spotlighted by the producer. However, like in his previous works, Kelvin Momo featured several celebrated stars, including Kabza De Small.

Fans want Mi Casa to headline 2026 Red Bull Symphonic

In a separate development, Briefly News reported that South Africans have thrown in a suggestion for the next artist they want to headline the 2026 Red Bull Symphonic.

A fan by the X handle @ntokozooom was the first to suggest that the popular group Mi Casa should headline the next Red Bull symphonic.

Reacting to the fans' post, Mi Casa lead singer J'Something responded with an exasperated face and then added a heart.

Netizens warmed up to the idea of having the talented trio as the next headliners and pointed out that Mi Casa has a wealth of experience turning up the heat on the dance floors.

