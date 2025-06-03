Kelvin Momo's album Thato Ya Modimo is dominating both local and international airwaves, making history by reaching one million Spotify streams in just two days after its release

The streaming success places Kelvin Momo alongside global stars like Drake and Kendrick Lamar, making him one of the few artists in SA Spotify history to achieve this feat

Social media users are applauding Momo's artistry and highlighting Sir Trill’s standout features on the songs Modimo and Imvula

Kelvin Momo is the GOAT Mzansi thinks he is. The star has been dominating local and international airwaves since the release of his new album, Thato Ya Modimo, which was released on 30 May 2025.

Kelvin Momo's new album 'Thato Ya Modimo' achieved a major feat. Image: @kelvinmomo, Kevin Winter and Arturo Holmes

Kelvin Momo's new album makes history

South African Amapiano heavyweight Kelvin Momo's latest project has lived up to music lovers' expectations. Released just before Momo, real name, Thato Kelvin Ledwaba's historic Red Bull Symphonic event, the 29-track album has been making waves across several streaming platforms.

According to a post shared on X by @2022AFRICA, Kelvin Momo's album reached one million streams on Spotify just two days after its release, joining international stars like Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who have also achieved the same success. The post read:

"Kelvin Momo now joins Drake and Kendrick Lamar as the only artists in SA Spotify history to have an Album receive over one million streams on its second day."

Fans give Kelvin Momo his flowers

Social media users celebrated Kelvin Momo's success. Many said the star deserved the achievement because of his contribution to the amapiano genre.

@HogoLetl said:

"If you've already heard the album, you'll understand."

@DesMoloto commented:

"This is where we came in after letting it simmer on the first day."

@mustbegodfrey wrote:

"This guy is who he thinks he is🔥"

@Sthabiso__ added:

"I have a feeling that he's going to dethrone those two bros in the future😂"

Kelvin Momo's new album made history after reaching one million Spotify streams in two days. Image: @kelvinmomo

Fans react to Sir Trill's songs on Momo's album

Social media users have been vibing to Kelvin Momo's new album. Fans also showered Sir Trill with praise for his contribution to Kelvin Momo's album, Thato Ya Modimo.

Fans said the two songs that Sir Trill worked on, titled Modimo and Imvula, are among the best songs from the 29-track body of work. Some music lovers even called on the talented star, who is slowly finding his feet in the industry after a long hiatus, to release an album.

Kelvin Momo warns promoters about scammers

In another report, Briefly News reported that Amapiano star Kelvin Momo has warned his fans and even promoters about scammers who have been accepting bookings on his behalf and stealing people's money.

Kelvin Momo does not want his name to be dragged through the mud when promoters realise they have been dealing with people who are not authorised to take his bookings. The popular Amapiano star set the record straight about his bookings in a statement shared on social media.

