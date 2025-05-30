Sir Trill received praise for his standout contributions to Kelvin Momo's new album, Thato Ya Modimo , released on 30 May 2025, featuring on the popular tracks Modimo and Imvula

Popular Amapiano star Sir Trill has been given his flowers for his contribution to Kelvin Momo's new album, Thato Ya Modimo, which was released on 30 May 2025. Fans loved his work on the two songs he worked on.

Sir Trill has been praised for his work on Kelvin Momo's album 'Thato Ya Modimo'.

Source: Instagram

Sir Trill is back with a bang. The amapiano star who had taken a break from making music due to gatekeeping allegations in the industry served fans the music they signed up for.

The Kwenzakalani hitmaker took to his Twitter page to celebrate the release of his fellow amapiano star Kelvin Momo's album, Thato Ya Modimo. Sir Trill, real name Tumelo Zwane, featured on two hit songs, Modimo and Imvula, which are already fan favourites. He captioned the post:

"Happy drop day."

Fans react to Sir Trill's songs

Social media users agreed that Sir Trill ate and left no crumbs. Fans who have been anxiously waiting for Kelvin Momo's new album after the star teased new music and announced the album's release date said it was worth the wait.

Fans even urged Sir Trill to release his solo album before the festive season, which is a few months away. However, some fans are just glad to see their favourite artist back in action after the explosive allegations against industry heavyweights, which almost cost him his career.

@ayanda_yay83058 wrote:

"Sir Trill never fails to bring out the best in him🤞🐐❤️🔥"

@Luyandalupindo commented:

"Been waiting for the Trill to come back🤫🔥🔥 my guy NEVER disappoints on a joint."

@MzwandileN13478 wrote:

"Ghost Greatful to Hear your Greatness yet again in a master piece."

@BMacheeks added:

"Now we need your own Album Ghost."

@Maliyo_leo said:

"You snapped on “mvula” ghost lama ghost."

@uSimphiwe__ added:

"You cooked brazo 🫱🏼‍🫲🏾💯"

Fans have shared thoughts on Sir Trill's songs on Kelvin Momo's album.

Source: Instagram

What are fans saying about Thato Ya Modimo?

South Africans have been waiting with bated breath for Kelvin Momo's self-titled album, Thato Ya Modimo. It is safe to say the amapiano star's body of work lived up to expectations as it started trending hours after its release.

Fans are saying Momo's 29-track album is his best work yet. The album has an incredible list of guests, including MaWhoo, Sir Trill, and Kelvin Momo's ex, Babalwa M.

