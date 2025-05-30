Fans are excited to finally hear new music from their favourite producer, Kelvin Momo

Thato Ya Madimo received rave reviews from supporters who have once again declared Momo as the greatest of all time

This comes after he was suspected of having ditched the Red Bull event, which now appears to still be in full swing

Fans reviewed Kelvin Momo’s new album, 'Thato Ya Madimo.' Images: XStreamerMusic, Mphowex_bw

Source: Twitter

Kelvin Momo is back with another banger, and fans said his latest album might just be one of his best yet.

Kelvin Momo releases new album

It's a Friday, and you know what that means: it's time for new music! And who better to deliver some fantastic tunes than the talented Kelvin Momo?

With a track record like no other, Momo has delivered back-to-back projects and left fans and fellow musicians in awe of his incredible work ethic.

In his latest album, Thato Ya Modimo, named after himself, Momo brings another timeless classic comprising several hits and an extensive guest list.

Released on 30 May 2025, the Bo Gogo hitmaker delivers 29 songs featuring the talented MaWhoo, Murumba Pitch, and ex-girlfriend, Babalwa M, who appears on three tracks.

Kelvin Momo featured his ex-girlfriend, Babalwa M, on his new album, 'Thato Ya Modimo.' Images: Instagram/ recent.kulture, Facebook/ Babalwa M

Source: UGC

The album comes right in time for Momo's anticipated Red Bull Symphonic event, the same event that Momo was suspected of ditching after fans noted his unusual behaviour.

Before that, Momo faced major backlash for cancelling several shows at once, something that has become synonymous with his name. He later released a statement, citing health issues, and promised to make it up to his fans:

"Due to unforeseen health issues, our artist, Kelvin Momo, fell ill, forcing us to cancel these highly anticipated gigs. We understand the excitement and anticipation surrounding these events and are deeply sorry for any disappointment this may have caused. The well-being of our team is paramount, and we had no choice but to prioritise Kelvin's health and recovery.

"We appreciate your understanding and support during this time and look forward to making up for these missed shows in the near future. Thank you for your continued support."

Here's how fans rated Kelvin Momo's new album

South Africans gave Thato Ya Modimo a massive thumbs up and hailed Momo as one of the best to ever do it:

Weezyy222 was impressed:

"Come on, this is amazing!"

kopanosegoe34 praised Kelvin Momo:

"Thato Ya Modimo indeed! Kelvin Momo, you are a blessing to the game of Piano! You were born to do this. You are a generational talent! I am glad I am your fan, brother."

Mzansi said Kelvin Momo’s new project, 'Thato Ya Modimo,' was a 10/10. Image: _ShaunKeyz

Source: Twitter

ayanda_yay83058 left honoured:

"I'm glad to have lived in the same lifetime as Kelvin Momo."

nkomo_vusimuzi said:

"He's the best."

