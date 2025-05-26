Amapiano artist Kelvin Momo missed three gigs this past weekend at Piano Hub, Cafe 69 and Makubenjalo

Momo broke his silence on Monday, 26 May, releasing a statement on his official Instagram account, explaining why he couldn't fulfil the gigs

Fans reacted with concern and scepticism, with some worrying about his upcoming performance at the highly anticipated 2025 Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra.

Beloved Amapiano artist Kelvin Momo has responded after missing three gigs this past weekend. The Mang Dakiwe hitmaker’s explanation for missing the gigs had several fans doubting that he would be able to perform at the 2025 Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra.

Kelvin Momo speaks after missing three gigs

Kelvin Momo took to his Instagram account on Monday, 26 May, and broke his silence after missing three of his scheduled gigs. In a statement released by his management, the Sewe producer apologised for failing to fulfil his gigs. Momo’s management said the star suddenly fell ill and was forced to cancel his commitments at the last minute.

“We want to extend our sincerest apologies for missing our scheduled performances at Cafe 69, Piano Hub, and Makubenjalo. Due to unforeseen health issues, our artist, Kelvin Momo, fell ill, forcing us to cancel these highly anticipated gigs. We understand the excitement and anticipation surrounding these events and are deeply sorry for any disappointment this may have caused. The well-being of our team is paramount, and we had no choice but to prioritize Kelvin's health and recovery,” part of the statement reads.

The Bo Gogo hitmaker promised to make it up to his fans, although he didn’t reveal details. Momo said:

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this time and look forward to making up for these missed shows in the near future. Thank you for your continued support.”

Netizens react after Kelvin Momo explains cancelled gigs

Social media user @uThuthukaShandu reshared the statement on X after Kelvin Momo shared it on his Instagram.

See the post below:

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Kelvin Momo’s explanation for missing the three gigs.

Here’s what people had to say:

@uThuthukaShandu said:

“Kelvin Momo missed 3 gigs this past weekend 😭 That broer is ghosting Red Bull Symphonic.”

@LeboEric31563 claimed:

“His management team is sabotaging him.”

@Fulufhelo_09 said:

“Alleged serial scammer.”

@HHOBKMF suggested:

“Broer must focus on making music and not this performing thing.”

Kelvin Momo cancels Zambian gig

This isn't the first gig Kelvin Momo has failed to honour after being announced as the headliner of the second Red Bull Symphonic.

In April this year, Momo released a statement explaining himself after he failed to pitch for his gig in Zambia.

In the statement, the Lobola hitmaker revealed that he had attended another gig in Limpopo and the flight times he booked would have made it impossible for him to arrive on time.

Kelvin Momo owes Australian promoter R3 million

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kelvin Momo landed himself in hot water after failing to perform at his shows in Australia.

As a result, he could potentially lose his company after an Australian company, Ace Events, took him to court seeking payment of up to R2.8 million from Momo.

The Australian promoter wants Kelvin Momo's record label to be liquidated.

