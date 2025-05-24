A bold man playfully warned Donald Trump to behave during a sit-down with President Cyril "Cupcake" Ramaphosa

The lighthearted warning was shared on TikTok for all to see ahead of the leaders’ White House meeting

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the cheeky clip, with many laughing, and others praising Cupcake, saying he handled himself well

A local man shared a humorous comment about Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the US and called him Cupcake. Image: @omarmorto

A video is doing the rounds showing a funny guy sending a hilarious warning to US President Donald Trump about our President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The video was shared on TikTok by @omarmorto and had people laughing and cheering in the comments, calling the moment classic and backing Cyril.

The man shows love to our Cupcake

In the clip, the man jokingly warns Trump to treat President Ramaphosa, calling him by the nickname Mzansi has given him, Cupcake, just before their sit-down in Washington, DC. He tells Trump not to be rude and hints that if he doesn’t behave, we might take things up a notch, not in a traditional war way, but definitely in a South African way.

The guy's energy was light, funny, and very relatable, and his tone was playful. The message was loud: don’t mess with Cupcake.

The Cape Town man jokingly said we were prepared to go to war for Cupcake, leaving online users in stitches. Image: @omarmorto

Mzansi responds with love

After the clip was shared online, social media users had a field day. Many were in stitches over the guy's warning, saying it was peak South African humour. Some added that Trump does not have a reputation for being spicy, so the reminder was on point.

Others praised Cyril, saying he went in prepared and showed serious intelligence at the meeting. Socials were filled with support and love, from commenters saying, "We’ve got Cupcake’s back."

User @mimi commented:

"The whole of South Africa will know how to swim to the States 🤣🤣🤭 hands off our cupcake 😅."

User @Melody shared:

"😅Nah, he's so chilled 🤣 Cupcakes is so well spoken. Yoh, if it was Zuma we were in trouble 😭."

User @pegusus added:

"True, that's our cupcakes 🧁we are the only ones that are allowed to be mean to him😂."

User @Vukani Mthimkhulu said:

"I saw the interview, and he was mean, condescending and belittling. I guess we are now at war, mate."

User @mkhulu

"I think he did well. Remember, guys, our economy is still heavily tied to the $. Slow exit is the strategy... (BRICS).

User @MkabayiwaBathwa

"We may have differences and problems as it affects many countries, no country is immune but we love our President (Cupcake) 😊."

Watch the TikTok video below:

