South African performer and artist Robot Boii also reacted to Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa's saga

The star shared that this was a time when we needed one of AKA's famous tweets in this situation

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Robot Boii had to say about the whole saga

Robot Boii misses AKA's famous tweets. Image: @robot_boii

Source: Instagram

The heated argument between Mzansi's president, Cyril Ramaphosa and American president, Donald Trump, that took place at the White House on Wednesday, 22 May 2025, left many netizens divided on social media.

Recently, the popular performer and Amapiano artist, Robot Boii, also didn't want to be left behind in this whole circus just like the former Idols SA judge, Gareth Cliff as he also shared his thoughts on the heated argument that happened between the two presidents.

The star reminisced on how he missed AKA and his tweet when such situations happen that involve South Africa.

See the post here.

Netizens react to Robot Boii's thoughts

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their response to Robot Boii's reactions to what went down between Trum and Ramaphosa.

Here's what they had to say:

@XekiHlongwane said:

"He was ahead of time."

@tumeloTeeJay1 wrote:

"The AKA tweets live forever."

@fulungwana responded:

"This hit the hardest."

@The_CitizenZA replied:

"You can tweet, 'there’s no Genocide in South Africa' start there. South African celebrities you are useless."

@kingscelo_05 commented:

"We honestly miss him when our leaders go to America to auction our country."

@KatlegoMonamaSA mentioned:

"He spoke for all of them. The silence is loud."

Donald Trump met up with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Harrison Fraser

Source: UGC

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Ramaphosa's meeting in the US

Meanwhile, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, like many people, was disappointed by the outcome of the meeting, claiming that SA was handed over on a silver platter.

Ndlozi decided to share his thoughts on the heated argument between Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump.

He said:

"What happened in that room is the greatest assault on Africa’s dignity, sovereignty, and liberation legacy. They literally handed over our country. What a shameful state of affairs! Any proud African watching that drama must have felt the shame deep in their hearts!"

However, not everyone seems to agree with Ndlozi's views.

What you need to know about Robot Boii

Robot Boii is a multitalented South African artist. He is famously known as a dancer, singer, drummer, comedian, producer, and social media influencer. Some of his famous hits include Salary Salary, Uxolo, and Mwagia Ndani.

Robot Boii comes from a musical family. He is the son of the legendary Mzwakhe Mbuli, a renowned poet and Mbaqanga singer. Like his father, he has carved his path in the entertainment industry–he has worked alongside notable artists such as Costa Titch, DJ Big Sky, Nadia Nakai, AKA, and DJ Maphorisa.

Ntsiki Mazwai takes swipe at Johann Rupert ahead of white house visit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai took a swing at Johann Rupert on social media, after news that he would join President Cyril Ramaphosa in the United States. Ntsiki Mazwai likened him to the Guptas.

"Rupert is the real Guptas," Ntsiki Mazwai boldly stated.

She joined the list of people who were opposing the decision to have Rupert and other golfers as part of the South African delegation to the Oval Office.

