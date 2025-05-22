South African controversial radio personality Gareth Cliff recently caused a stir on social media

The former Idols SA judge went on X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa's exchange

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Cliff had to say

Gareth Cliff reacted to Trump and Ramaphosa's heated meeting. Image: STRINGER/Chip Somodevilla

The heated argument between Mzansi's president, Cyril Ramaphosa and American president, Donald Trump, that took place at the White House on Wednesday, 22 May 2025, left many netizens divided on social media.

Recently, the popular media personality and former Idols SA judge Gareth Cliff didn't want to be left behind in this whole circus as he also shared his thoughts on the heated argument that happened between the two presidents.

Here's what he had to say below:

Netizens react to what Gareth Cliff said

Shortly after the star shared his opinion on the heated argument on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

@opensaysmani said:

"Who knew news could be both a suspense, thriller, comedy and drama all at the same time?"

@sn12345678 stated:

"I'm still catching up on Chris Wyatt's channel, but it didn't look like Marco Rubio was in the room."

@scillawessels3 commented:

"'I even brought my white minister along.' I mean, who even says that! Ernie, our man, stood by us. I bet you Rupert locks his doors at night on his farm. With more security than any of us can even imagine."

@Trader_Xcom responded:

"Was the best to see Ramaphosa silenced! Felt embarrassed everytime any one of the ANC spoke. Trump is not mocked - he sees through them."

@PannevisArno replied:

"Well planned and executed. Thanks to Ernie Els for setting it up. Even Johan Rupert was exposed as a coward and a blatant liar."

Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa had a heated argument. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Ramaphosa's meeting in the US

Meanwhile, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, like many people, was disappointed by the outcome of the meeting, claiming that SA was handed over on a silver platter.

Ndlozi decided to share his thoughts on the heated argument between Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump.

He said:

"What happened in that room is the greatest assault on Africa’s dignity, sovereignty, and liberation legacy. They literally handed over our country. What a shameful state of affairs! Any proud African watching that drama must have felt the shame deep in their hearts!"

However, not everyone seems to agree with Ndlozi's views.

Ntsiki Mazwai takes swipe at Johann Rupert ahead of white house visit

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai took a swing at Johann Rupert on social media, after news that he would join President Cyril Ramaphosa in the United States. Ntsiki Mazwai likened him to the Guptas.

"Rupert is the real Guptas," Ntsiki Mazwai boldly stated.

She joined the list of people who were opposing the decision to have Rupert and other golfers as part of the South African delegation to the Oval Office.

