Controversial Lebo Keswa took a swipe at the Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola amid the Trump and Ramaphosa meeting

Letoya Makhene's ex-wife recently slammed the minister and also labelled him a coward

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, dragging the controversial podcaster for insulting the minister

The controversial Lebo Keswa labelled Minister Ronald Lamola a coward. Image: @lebokeswa, @ronaldlamola

Bathong! Lebo Keswa just doesn't know how to read the room and keep her negative remarks to herself.

Actress Letoya Makhene's ex-wife recently caused an uproar on social media after she confidently took a swipe at the Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola amid the whole Donald Trump and Cyril Ramaphosa heated argument saga.

Keswa slammed the minister on X (formerly Twitter) and also called him a coward after Johann Rupert "embarrassed" him on national TV.

"I would rather live underneath a bridge and eat mud. I don’t compromise the people I love ❤️. Johann Rupert said, "Even this one he used to hang with Malema, but he is a changed man," referring to Lamola, and he stayed quiet. You do this to your brother for a White man…Sies," Keswa said.

See the post here.

Netizens react to Lebo Keswa's insult

Many netizens didn't waste time as they dragged Lebo Keswa after she insulted the Minister of International Relations. Here's what they had to say:

@Thapelo20148801 said:

"But again, we need to understand that he had no power to respond or stand up for himself in that case, clearly it was gonna bring the attention him if he acted or said anything towards that, and again you can't bite the hand that feeds you."

@Mjudana wrote:

"That’s how it always has been, proximity often implies you are the better version of all others, that’s why that generation, including Trump, aren’t very negotiable on the fundamentals, sadly, those who take such 'statements' as facts end up living in the 'exceptionalism' bubble!"

@Scocolito_Berry commented:

"Rather say nothing than to chant nonsense that does not advance our politics."

@AfriNarrative responded:

"Don't assume that all black people love one another. Malema is loved by his supporters and illegal immigrants, and that's enough. Lamola & Rupert did nothing wrong. Many of you pretend to hate whites on X, but you practise the opposite in private."

Lebo Keswa dragged for insulted Minister Ronald Lamola. Image: @thisiscolbert

