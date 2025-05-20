South African radio presenter and DJ Kyeezi recently survived a hit and run which happened in Cape Town

The Good Hope FM presenter shared details of what had happened and who the driver was on social media

Kyeezi shared pictures and videos of the incidents, and many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions

South African radio presenter and DJ Kyeezi survived an almost tragic car accident in Cape Town recently.

The Good Hope FM star revealed on social how he survived a hit and run during the past weekend, 16 May 2025. Kyeezi shared on his Instagram page how a Nigerian national driver of the Mercedes-Benz Maybach car, which crashed into him, fled the scene.

He wrote:

"I was just in an accident in Cape Town, a hit and run incident where the other driver ran away, got out of the car and literally ran away. The police chased him as they were at the traffic light, but he got into another vehicle. Posting because when this type of accident happens, this guy, who is Nigerian, then flees the country, his name is Michael Jamiu.

"Please, if you have any information as to where this man can be located, your assistance would be greatly appreciated. This man almost took my life tonight and fled the scene. I’m willing to compensate anyone who can point me in the right direction. His car is the Mercedes-Benz Maybach, and my car is the BMW 420i. Please reshare this post. Thank you, see the above, please."

The news and gossip page, MDNews, also posted about the incident on their X (formerly Twitter) page.

See the post below:

Netizens react to DJ Kyeezi's incident

Shortly after the star shared the information about surviving a hit and run, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Sphume_Minnie said:

"Imagine running away while owning a Maybach! Nah, that Nigerian guy does something illegal, and that’s how he got that car ngeke."

@mdhara_Kuzz wrote:

"Lol I know he didn't have papers. But leaving a whole Maybach behind? Yoo!"

@mandisa_f responded:

"@geordinhl Why is this behaviour common in Cape Town now? What are you doing about it? @Leon_Schreib wat gaan aan in Kaapstad? @Senzo_Mchunu_ can we have as taxpayers be updated by SAPS about this growing crime in Cape Town, in your crime media briefings to the nation."

@advmofokeng1 replied:

"Damn that Maybach is strong. Look how Bad the BMW is. It's a complete wreck."

