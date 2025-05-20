An Afrikaner man showed his followers how easy and secure his life had become since moving to rural America

He shared a calm video on TikTok, buying eggs on a trust-based farm system and showing his quiet neighbourhood

Social media users loved the peaceful setting, but some were shocked at the egg price when converted to rands

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man showed off his safe neighbourhood on his farm, sparking a huge debate online. Image: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

An Afrikaner man showed how chilled and safe his new area in the US was, and it left viewers both jealous and amazed.

The clip was posted by TikTok user @mzansitvlive, gaining massive views and comments from online users who debated the lifestyle differences between Mzansi and the States.

Buying eggs in pure peace

In the video, the man has just stepped out of his car and walks to a fridge outside a farmhouse. He proudly talks about the modern way of life where everything works on honesty and no fear. He moves toward the fridge outside someone's house, drops $4 into the money box, takes his eggs, and shows off the peaceful farm vibe.

He pans over his neighbourhood, pointing out how beautiful and quiet everything is. He even giggles at the sound of hens clucking nearby, saying it’s the kind of peace he enjoys most.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the good life

In the comments, social media users were mostly happy for him, saying he was living the kind of soft life many dreamt about. The calm, no-fuss transaction and the outdoor fridge had everyone talking about the contrast to life back home.

Some, however, couldn’t ignore that the price tag-$3.50 for a dozen eggs-turned out to be over R60, and that shocked a few followers. Still, the vibe of honesty and quiet living won most people over.

Locals commented on the wooden houses in the US. Image: John Fedele

Source: Getty Images

User @Jolene Lorneyk said:

"Nah, like I was saying on the other video. If this were in SA, they would take the fridge, the money, the eggs and the chickens, and farm 🤣."

User @pkhunou commented:

"You are now Amerikaners🤣."

User @user1003943924545 shared:

"If you leave money like that in South Africa, it will be gone in seconds."

User @Ishmael Mpeka added:

"In the deep rural areas of South Africa, we are still using this method. Nothing special here except the high price."

User @jiga added:

"I'm happy for them, no one can let down the opportunity and privilege like that, even those who are laughing, once that kind of opportunity knocks on their doorstep. They will grab it with two hands."

User @THEO WINEPRESS shared:

"So safe."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners

An Afrikaner farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

A South African woman living in America advised the 49 Afrikaner refugees to slow down when speaking to locals, saying their thick Afrikaans accents might make it difficult for others to understand

Source: Briefly News