An Afrikaner farmer living in the US turned heads online after giving an inside look at the comfortable new life he’s built abroad, a few years after moving there

The video, shared on TikTok, showed the man proudly walking viewers through his spacious home and yard, showing off everything from his inflatable pool to his massive open-plan interiors

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the tour, reacting with admiration and curiosity, with many saying they now see American farm life in a whole new light

An Afrikaner farmer showed off his massive four-bedroom US house. Image: @radio_sondermense.h2a

An Afrikaner man, who left South Africa for America on an H2A visa three years ago, gave online users an inside look at his American dream.

The video, shared by @radio_sondermense.h2a on TikTok, blew up with social media users loving the man's upgrade and vibe.

Inside the man's new life abroad

In the clip, the man starts by flexing his massive yard, complete with a smiling inflatable pool and a braai stand on a green lawn. His front stoep stretches wide, setting the tone for the size of everything that follows.

Heading into the home, he first shows off a gigantic living room that makes his couches and television look tiny, even though they aren't. From there, he opens a side door into an office space, which blends into a huge kitchen in an open-plan design that somehow still feels like different rooms.

His bedroom needed a little tidying up, but still looked gorgeous regardless of the laundry on top of the bed. The man shows three more huge rooms, one furnished and two still empty. He steps outside to show off his bakkie, clearly proud of where life has taken him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the man's home

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of support and admiration. Many said the tour gave them fresh motivation to consider working in America.

Others praised the man's setup, saying he worked hard for everything. Some admitted they were surprised by how good life looked over there, especially for someone from home.

Locals were impressed after seeing the Afrikaner man's home. Image: Mike Harrington

User @nicolenecoetzee4 added:

"Wow jy lyk bly gelukkig daar. lekker leef area lekker plaas huis. alles perfek (Wow you look very happy there. Lovely living area, lovely farmhouse. Everything is perfect)."

User @DOROTHY MYBURGH said:

"Pragtige huis,,alles van die beste,,maak ons trots,,ons glo God sal julle die pad voorentoe wys (Beautiful house, all the best, you make us proud, we believe God will guide you on the road ahead)🙏🌻."

User @Elsie shared:

"Sjoe dis n pragtige plek jy is seker net baie alleen somtyds ja mens het baie om voor dankbaar te wees alle voorspoed vir jou (Sho, it’s a beautiful place. You’re probably just very lonely sometimes. Yes, one has a lot to be grateful for. Wishing you all the best) 🥰🥰."

User @Kimberly commented:

"Thank vir die share (thanks for the share). Rome was not built in a day. Gaan pragtig lyk wanner klaar (it's going to look beautiful when its finished)."

User @AnnaPiranna007 shared:

"Very nice 👌."

User @Jessica said:

"Nie vir die braai nie net vir die vibe (not for the braai, just for the vibe) 🤣."

