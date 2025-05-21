A businessman from Khayelitsha showed off his modern one-bedroom shack creation, proving that luxury doesn’t always need bricks and mortar

The clip, posted on TikTok, featured a sleek design and wowed with its stylish interior, an aesthetically pleasing bathroom

Social media users were inspired and amazed, with some even questioning if it was just a shack

A hard-working man showed off his modern take on shack-living, showcasing a stunning one-bedroom crib. Image: @sir_nganiey217

A man from one of the largest townships in Mzansi, Khayelitsha, near Cape Town, showed off his flashy shacks, created through his business, and received nods online.

The man, TikTok user @sir_nganiey217, shared the clip on the video streaming platform, attracting massive views and comments from social media users who showered him with praise.

Inside the luxury shack

The clip starts on the outside, showing a shiny house with a nicely polished wooden door and an aluminium-framed window. It looks beautiful and simple from the outside, but inside? Pure goals. The floor has silver-grey tiles, the walls are perfectly plastered and painted, and a bright white ceiling with recessed lights adds serious hotel vibes.

Right after the door is a cute kitchen setup: sink, cupboards, and plug points in all the right spots. Then there’s a neat little bedroom corner with its plug for charging, plus a foldable wooden partition that slides open to reveal a fancy bathroom with a glass shower and a proper toilet.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the shack reveal

The comments from social media users were pure fire. Many couldn’t believe that was a shack, with some asking if he would take clients outside Cape Town, and others just straight-up dropped compliments like confetti. Some said it was a smart and stunning way to live large on a budget. But others warned about safety, saying if one could afford all that glam, maybe it was time to build in brick.

Social media users were fascinated by the gorgeous shack showcased by a local guy and asked for quotations. Image: @sir_nganiey217

User @Tebza girl said:

"Wow! This is a job well done, guy. So lovely."

User @msdonut_24/7 shared:

"Absolutely stunning! Who said only brick houses could look like this? This might be the future going forward bcoz life is becoming 2 expensive 😓 Well done and keep it up 👌🥰."

User @sindimge0er asked:

"Why not just use bricks, you seem to be able to afford?"

User @Siwela_mzt commented:

"Abantu babuza why engokhi ngee-bricks (people are asking why he doesn't build a brick house). It's because it's a temporal house. It is not built where you are there permanently, and it's cheap."

User @dee-dee said:

"This really looks amazing, great job guys 👌🏽."

User @war princess asked:

"Why is everybody emotional in the comments 😂 go for bricks if u wanna.. jeez."

