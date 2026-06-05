A man went to the infamous South African community of Orania, offering a rare glimpse into a segregated town

•The South African's vlog showed the difference in infrastructure and safety, which garnered many comments from locals

•The man's observations have reignited a conversation about Orania's appeal to the Afrikaner community

A man visited Orania and admired the town in a TikTok video. Image: lpjny.maphoso

Source: TikTok

The TikTok creator known as L@lpjny.maphoso, a black South African man, prompted a digital debate following his recent visit to the town of Orania. Posted on June 3, 2026, his video documented a brief stop in Orania, which is widely recognised for its pursuit of racial segregation.

TikTokker @lpjny.maphoso is expressing genuine amazement at Orania's condition, commenting in Setswana that he was sure that no black people would be found in such a location. His visit led him to suggest that the notion of apartheid being a thing of the past may be a misconception for those observing the reality of the town's current state. His video highlighted the visual contrast between Orania’s infrastructure and that of the surrounding regions. He panned over the orderliness of the streets, the total lack of potholes indicating a high level of maintenance, stating plainly that there were "no such" issues to be found there. Watch the man's video below:

SA admires Orania

Many praised the community for building the area "from scratch" and maintaining a standard of living they felt was worth learning from. Others highlighted the absence of social issues like the drug "nyaope," describing the town as a "nice and safe place."

Beyond the physical appearance of the town, many used the video to criticise the black population. Many made controversial comments implying Orania was peaceful because of the absence of black people. Read the comments below:

Orania is centered on Afrikaner pride and history. Image: Orania

Source: UGC

🩷🧡💛Honey🤎💜🩵 commented:

"Mare to be honest rona ra senya."

dwasnodo amdired Orania:

"Why can't we upgrade our villages and manage ourselves? There is nothing wrong with this approach."

2025/26 champs☠️🏆 agreed that Orania looked good from the outside:

"So nice and clean, they saw this mess coming and isolated themselves big up to them 🫶"

Bataung 🦁🦁 wrote:

"This place looks so peaceful without us."

Sjava was amazed:

"They are living with peace ✌️✨️do you blame them?"

@lebogang34_offical wondered:

"How did you enter to that place and take the video?"

Mzwabbamento_ also added:

"This is the best place with no nonsense 👌"

hareaepha99 claimed:

"I was previously engaged on a 4-month contract at that location. Unfortunately, I misplaced my phone, but it was recovered the next day in the exact spot where it was dropped."

Other Briefly New stories about Orania

Many people were fascinated by the Afrikaner-only town after some visitors posted a clip showing a typical night of fun that involved music and performances.

South Africans were fascinated after seeing listings for property that was for sale in Orania and how much it was.

Online users shared their thoughts on reports that multiple residents in Orania selling their properties and people speaking about the reasons.

Source: Briefly News