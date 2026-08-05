Robyn, known as @xhosa_connect on Instagram, travelled to the Eastern Cape for a cultural retreat called Ingoduko

She was invited to introduce herself before a chief in isiXhosa, speaking as a non-native speaker in traditional dress

Her video left South Africans emotional, with many rushing to sign up for her isiXhosa language course

A young woman from Cape Town speaking isiXhosa to a chief. Images: @xhosa_connect/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Robyn, a language educator known online as @xhosa_connect, knelt before a chief in an Eastern Cape village and introduced herself entirely in isiXhosa. The moment, shared on Instagram on 3 August 2026, quickly moved thousands of South Africans.

The clip came from a cultural retreat called Ingoduko, meaning "Homecoming." Robyn travelled to the Eastern Cape as part of the experience, and one of its highlights was being welcomed into a local community by meeting the chief.

Dressed in a traditional skirt and kneeling respectfully on the ground, she greeted the chief and the gathered community in isiXhosa. She introduced herself as Nomaqasantha, the isiXhosa name she had been given, shared that she came from Cape Town, and offered her clan name, Manyawuza. The exchange was warm, filled with gratitude on both sides, and she closed it with a word of thanks.

From a Village Greeting to a Language Movement

In her caption, Robyn wrote:

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"Every South African should get to experience moments like this."

She described the moment as a reminder that learning a language has never been about sounding perfect but about making a genuine connection. The community, she said, was excited to welcome visitors, share their way of life and put their village on the map.

The second half of the video shifted to a direct message to her followers. Robyn explained that she had built her Xhosa Building Blocks self-paced course for people who feel they could never learn a new language. Anyone who joined by Monday, 3 August at 9 pm would receive free access to her six-week live Beginner Convo Connect group, valued at R1,200.

Watch the Eastern Cape village introduction that moved Mzansi.

Mzansi responds to Robyn's isiXhosa moment

South Africans flooded the comments on her Instagram page, @xhosa_connect, post:

@cheyferna wrote:

"LOVE 🔥❤️"

@mercy_nqandeka said:

"Agh these memories 😍😍🫠"

@dayalan4665 reflected:

"Is this what Mandela envisioned? What a time to be alive, to see this."

@lensiee13 shared:

"FUNDA! Although I would love to learn isiZulu, I have not found a resource like yours. Your page has inspired me to practise, so I am committing to learning isiXhosa!"

A young woman from Cape Town sharing how she spoke isiXhosa to a chief. Images: @xhosa_connect/Instagram

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News