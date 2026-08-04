A social media user shared a video of herself standing on a chair at a Home Affairs branch to draw attention to an alleged bribery scheme

She said she was approached in the car park and offered fast-tracked service for R150 before she even walked through the doors

South Africans flooded the comments with their own Home Affairs bribery experiences, with one person saying they were asked for R2,000

A woman publicly exposed allged bribery at a Home Affairs. Image: @Am_Blujay/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - A South African woman caused a stir at a Home Affairs branch after climbing onto a chair to call out what she described as open bribery happening right outside the building.

Social media user @Am_Blujay posted the video on X on 4 August 2026.

Woman causes scene at a Home Affairs office

In the clip, she stood on a chair inside the office and addressed those around her, explaining why she had made a scene. She said that the moment she pulled up to Home Affairs, a stranger approached her vehicle with an offer: pay R150 and be helped within 10 minutes, or have a new ID card processed in 20 minutes. The person added that a family member who worked inside the branch would handle it.

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She said turned the offer down. Instead, she watched as customers who arrived after her were attended to first.

The video quickly gained traction, with many South Africans recognising what she described.

Briefly News sent an inquiry to Home Affairs and will update when a response is received.

See video here:

Mzansi reacts to the Home Affairs video

The comments section filled up fast, with people sharing similar encounters:

@MandymaNgwane01 tagged @Leon_Schreib and asked:

"What is going on?? Why are your people so brazen when it comes to breaking the law."

@nitrozane wrote:

"Now imagine this... there are South Africans like this working at the borders (police, army, home affairs)... and then you know why there's an illegal immigrant crisis. Because corruption is 'normal'."

@saffabyte added:

"R150 is cheap. They offered me to pay R2,000 for an ID asap. I can vouch that the vultures outside swarm your car when they see people of other colour."

@claude0nair replied:

"Don't waste your time with police in these government departments."

@ShazE3697 concluded:

"It happens in all provinces... well done. The corruption runs deep."

Man busted selling IDs outside Home Affairs

Briefly News also reported that a viral video circulating on social media sparked outrage after showing a man allegedly in possession of more than eight South African identity documents in Durban. The footage quickly gained traction online, with many South Africans expressing concern over alleged corruption and weaknesses within the country's immigration system. The man is confronted by individuals who appear to be members of the organisation March and March, exposing alleged corruption at the branch.

Source: Briefly News