A fatal rugby league incident in Samoa has renewed debate about violence at rugby matches after South Africa's recent school rugby clash

Police are appealing for video evidence as investigators work to establish exactly what happened

The tragedy has prompted fresh calls for stronger security and discipline at community sporting fixtures

Scenes from the abandoned Menlopark-EG Jansen rugby match. The violence gained added significance after a player died during a Samoa rugby league altercation the same day. Image: Nova News

Source: Facebook

A player's death during a rugby league altercation in Samoa has put rugby violence back in the spotlight, after another violent incident on the same day saw the Virseker Noordvaal Cup clash between Hoërskool Menlopark and Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen abandoned in Pretoria.

Although the circumstances differed and nobody died in the South African incident, both events have reignited discussion about player safety, crowd behaviour and security at rugby matches. Police in Samoa are continuing to investigate the fatal incident, which happened on Saturday, 1 August.

Samoa police continue fatal rugby league investigation

According to RNZ Pacific, Marist Saints rugby league player Saveatama Faamavaega Saveatama died following an altercation during a match against the Apia Barracudas at Vaiala Rugby Fields.

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Videos circulating on social media reportedly showed fighting continuing while the player lay unconscious. Police have appealed to members of the public to submit any footage that could assist investigators.

Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samelu Afamasaga said officers were still gathering evidence.

"The evidence needs to be beyond reasonable doubt before we can charge someone. We haven't found anyone yet."

He added:

"So our investigation continues and we need to be satisfied that there is enough evidence to charge a certain suspect."

Menlopark and EG Jansen clash still fresh in South Africans' minds

The tragedy comes as South African rugby continues to reflect on the violence that marred the Hoërskool Menlopark and Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen fixture in Pretoria on 1 August.

The school match was abandoned after players, parents and spectators became involved in a mass brawl, prompting investigations and disciplinary action. While the outcomes were very different, both incidents have intensified conversations about safety and behaviour at rugby fixtures.

Illustrative photo of a referee stopping a rugby match. Separate incidents in South Africa and Samoa on 1 August have renewed debate about violence at rugby fixtures. Images: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Source: Getty Images

Calls grow for stronger security at community rugby matches

Vaiala's female representative, Sileoleoga Patu Wilson, described the incident as deeply concerning.

"This is the first time I have heard of someone dying from such games especially here in Vaiala so this is concerning and we need to make sure this doesn't happen again."

She said a stronger police presence at community matches could help discourage violence. Afamasaga, however, said police could not attend every local fixture.

"This mentality that discipline is only possible when police is around shouldn't be a thing. It should already be there everywhere with or without the police's supervision."

Police have urged anyone with information or video footage to assist investigators while appealing for those involved to avoid retaliatory action as the investigation continues.

The Samoa investigation remains ongoing, with authorities saying public cooperation will be vital in determining exactly what happened. The incident has also renewed wider discussions about how communities, sporting bodies and law enforcement can work together to reduce violence at rugby matches.

Cape school rugby racism investigation adds to concerns over behaviour at matches

Briefly News also reported that another South African school rugby match was abandoned after a referee alleged a racial incident during a fixture between Fairmont High School and The Settlers High School in Cape Town.

Both schools have launched investigations, while the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said it is monitoring the matter. Officials have urged the public not to circulate unverified claims as the investigation continues.

Source: Briefly News