Menlopark High School rejected racism allegations made by EG Jansen following a brawl at a Noordvaal Cup schools rugby match

Videos circulating online showed EG Jansen first XV players exchanging blows with what appeared to be adult spectators at the fixture

A second schools rugby match in the Cape was abandoned the same weekend after a referee reportedly heard a racial slur directed at a player

Menlopark High School has flatly denied racism allegations levelled against it by EG Jansen following a violent incident at a Noordvaal Cup schools rugby fixture, calling the claims a potential "desperate fabrication."

Menlopark High School denied racist claims made by EG Jansen. Image: Nova News

Source: Facebook

EG Jansen made the racism allegations in a statement, prompting Menlopark to issue a counter-statement on Tuesday. The school said it viewed EG Jansen's claims with "horror," adding that all evidence gathered up to that point, including testimony from neutral match officials, provided no basis for the accusations.

"It would be extremely damaging if this proves to be a desperate fabrication intended to shift blame," Menlopark's statement read.

"We fully distance ourselves from the false allegations."

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Brawl caught on camera

Videos shared widely on social media show EG Jansen first XV players involved in physical altercations with individuals who appear to be adult spectators at the match. It is understood that no Menlopark first XV players took part in the fighting.

Noordvaal Cup chairperson Tinus Diedericks addressed the incident on Saturday night, stating that the organisation did not condone the conduct visible in the circulating footage. He confirmed that a formal investigation would be launched into the matter.

Second racial incident at Cape Schools match

The altercation at the Noordvaal Cup was not the only incident to draw attention that weekend. A fixture between Fairmont of Durbanville and Settlers of Bellville was abandoned after the match referee reportedly heard a racial slur directed at one of the players.

The two separate incidents, occurring within the same weekend, have intensified scrutiny over racial conduct and player behaviour at schools-level rugby matches across South Africa.

Rugby racial slur incident: Boland referee explains protocol

Briefly News previously reported that a formal investigation is underway after a referee stopped a school rugby match in Cape Town following an alleged racial slur on the pitch.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED), Fairmont High School, and The Settlers High School are all examining the circumstances of the weekend incident.

Source: Briefly News