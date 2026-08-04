Nota Baloyi posted a screenshot of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's African Renaissance Podcast episode stats on social media

The controversial critic seemingly mocked the platform's viewership since its launch, instantly sparking a heated debate in the comment section

Nota's followers pushed back hard, defending Ndlozi's platform while comparing it to other popular podcasts

Nota Baloyi seemingly mocked Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘African Renaissance Podcast.’ Images: lavidanota/ Instagram, MbuyiseniNdlozi/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Music critic Nota Baloyi stirred up fresh controversy on 3 August 2026 when he shared a screenshot of episode statistics from Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's African Renaissance Podcast.

His two-word caption, "Shame man...", was widely interpreted as a dig at the platform's modest viewership numbers, with figures in the screenshot ranging from roughly 3,000 to 30,000 views per episode, and the highest-performing episode sitting at 60,000.

The African Renaissance Podcast is affiliated with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and launched in October 2025. It came as part of Ndlozi's broader pivot away from parliamentary politics following his resignation from the EFF.

Before the podcast, he had stepped into broadcasting as host of the Power Talk show on Power 98.7, a position he departed in February 2026. Despite the relatively modest per-episode numbers, the podcast has drawn over 93,000 subscribers and has featured high-profile guests including former President Thabo Mbeki and former anti-apartheid activist Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

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See Nota Baloyi's post below.

Fans defend Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's podcast

Nota's followers were quick to challenge him.

sompisixque slammed the critic directly:

"You can't be boasting numbers if you haven't built a channel from scratch, one man, Nota. If it were Mac, Penuel or DJ Sbu, I'd understand, but not you."

Mandlapawas took a historical perspective, asking:

"Did MacG start with 100k views?"

Njabulo140 shifted the conversation away from the numbers altogether:

"You can't say 'Shame'; instead, you should be concerned and worried about why people are sleeping on free knowledge. Education has become free, yet we still make it look expensive."

Nota Baloyi's remark about Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s podcast was met with mixed reactions. Images: lavidanota/ Instagram, MbuyiseniNdlozi/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Critics take aim at African Renaissance Podcast

Not everyone rallied behind Ndlozi, however. Some used the moment to voice their own frustrations with the podcast's content and format.

AsaManoo was blunt:

"A completely useless podcast. None of these big theories ever get implemented on the ground; it's just endless grandstanding and 'Africa this, Africa that' preaching with zero real-world action."

BBSF88 was equally dismissive:

"Nobody wants to hear the opinions of relics of bygone eras."

DrJACKRA offered a more measured critique:

"The numbers are not that bad, but 80% of the content is garbage. They are stuck in the past, and nothing they share helps build a nation."

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