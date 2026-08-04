Nota Baloyi Seemingly Mocks Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s ‘African Renaissance Podcast’ Numbers
- Nota Baloyi posted a screenshot of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's African Renaissance Podcast episode stats on social media
- The controversial critic seemingly mocked the platform's viewership since its launch, instantly sparking a heated debate in the comment section
- Nota's followers pushed back hard, defending Ndlozi's platform while comparing it to other popular podcasts
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Music critic Nota Baloyi stirred up fresh controversy on 3 August 2026 when he shared a screenshot of episode statistics from Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's African Renaissance Podcast.
His two-word caption, "Shame man...", was widely interpreted as a dig at the platform's modest viewership numbers, with figures in the screenshot ranging from roughly 3,000 to 30,000 views per episode, and the highest-performing episode sitting at 60,000.
The African Renaissance Podcast is affiliated with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and launched in October 2025. It came as part of Ndlozi's broader pivot away from parliamentary politics following his resignation from the EFF.
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Before the podcast, he had stepped into broadcasting as host of the Power Talk show on Power 98.7, a position he departed in February 2026. Despite the relatively modest per-episode numbers, the podcast has drawn over 93,000 subscribers and has featured high-profile guests including former President Thabo Mbeki and former anti-apartheid activist Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
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See Nota Baloyi's post below.
Fans defend Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's podcast
Nota's followers were quick to challenge him.
sompisixque slammed the critic directly:
"You can't be boasting numbers if you haven't built a channel from scratch, one man, Nota. If it were Mac, Penuel or DJ Sbu, I'd understand, but not you."
Mandlapawas took a historical perspective, asking:
"Did MacG start with 100k views?"
Njabulo140 shifted the conversation away from the numbers altogether:
"You can't say 'Shame'; instead, you should be concerned and worried about why people are sleeping on free knowledge. Education has become free, yet we still make it look expensive."
Critics take aim at African Renaissance Podcast
Not everyone rallied behind Ndlozi, however. Some used the moment to voice their own frustrations with the podcast's content and format.
AsaManoo was blunt:
"A completely useless podcast. None of these big theories ever get implemented on the ground; it's just endless grandstanding and 'Africa this, Africa that' preaching with zero real-world action."
BBSF88 was equally dismissive:
"Nobody wants to hear the opinions of relics of bygone eras."
DrJACKRA offered a more measured critique:
"The numbers are not that bad, but 80% of the content is garbage. They are stuck in the past, and nothing they share helps build a nation."
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za