Reality TV star Thando Dlamuka opened up about the abuse she experienced during her marriage to Siyacela

The Isencane Lengane couple wed as teenagers, and their rocky relationship sparked heated debate across social media

Siyacela, who gained the nickname 'Stuphethu', has defended the show's return, seemingly justifying his ways

Thando Dlamuka credits 'Isencane Lengane' cancellation from breaking away from Siyacela's abuse. Image: thando.dlamuka2025

Source: Instagram

Thando Dlamuka has made a startling admission about her life during the Isencane Lengane premiere episode on Sunday, 2 August 2026. Thando revealed that the Mzansi Magic show being cancelled was actually a turning point that helped her escape an abusive situation with her husband, Siyacela Dlamuka.

The pair famously tied the knot while still in their teenage years, and their relationship became must-watch television for South Africans, though rarely for the right reasons. Scenes of Siyacela's dismissive and often disrespectful behaviour towards Thando kept viewers glued to their screens while simultaneously stirring outrage, and many people never shied away from voicing that out.

Thando speaks on alleged abuse

For Thando, the cameras going dark was not a loss but rather a form of relief for her. She has said that the show's cancellation gave her the space and freedom to begin removing herself from the harmful dynamic she had been living through with Siyacela. The admission sheds new light on just how difficult her circumstances were behind the scenes, beyond what viewers witnessed on screen.

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However, giving a different version, Siyacela seemingly was against the show's cancellation. Now that Isencane Lengane is back on air and continuing to generate the polarising reactions that made it a talking point in the first place, Siyacela has pushed back against critics by arguing that the show serves a purpose.

In his view, it holds up a mirror to what real relationships look like, however uncomfortable that may be for viewers to watch. The couple's story has never been straightforward, and their return to screens is already reminding audiences exactly why their dynamic remains one of the most debated in South African reality television.

Isencane Lengane spin off trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, the South African popular reality TV show Isencane Lengane will be getting a new spin-off titled Isizwe Sakwa Dlamuka.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly announced the news about the Dlamukas getting a new reality TV show.

Source: Briefly News